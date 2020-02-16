Superluminal for Alexander Hamilton Trophy feature

Despite his many years on the racetrack, eight-year-old bay horse Superluminal is still going strong and should easily put his younger rivals aside in the $1.15-million Alexander Hamilton Trophy feature going over one mile (1,600m) at Caymanas Park today.

Superluminal has been through the wringer many times over and has developed a strong resilience, which has served him well in his competitive efforts. The Ian Parsard's trainee seems to be primed for this trophy race, having had a prep on February 8 down the five-straight (1,000m) course when he finished fourth. Superluminal was just beaten by three lengths by Patriarch in a time of 58.2 seconds in which he came home in 59.0 seconds.

Superluminal favours the longer distances, and one mile is just right for him. Superluminal is the choice despite giving lumps of weight to his five rivals in this Open Allowance event for three-year-olds and upward. Six-time champion jockey Omar Walker has retained the ride.

Of the others, Bruce Wayne and Crimson should be in the running for second place, while Atlantic Blue and God of Love are going to play their part. Bold Aflair is completely out of his depth here.

Bruce Wayne was down to run on February 1 in a 7 ½-furlong (1,500m) event, but was made a late non-starter due to lameness. Since then he has been on the exercise track and with a pull of 12 lbs in weight, is sure to make his presence felt. Apprentice Reyan Lewis is in the saddle for champion trainer Anthony Nunes.

Crimson is obviously one of the shining lights from the three-year-old batch last year. Crimson demonstrates a distinctive likeness for the longer distances, especially going two turns, but is going to be just as effective over one mile. He received a good preparation run on February 8 at five furlongs straight, and having been tuned, is ready for this Open Allowance battle. Anthony Thomas rides for trainer Gary Subratie.

The race is positioned as the second event on the 10-race card with a post time of 12:55 pm.

Also on tap is a nice-looking Restricted Stakes event going 7 ½ furlongs where Classic aspirant Mahogany faces his sternest test to date, taking on foreigners Sir Alton and Crafty And Ready.

Sir Alton caught the eye on debut on December 6, 2019, when defeating Crafty And Ready over five-furlongs straight. Then, trying his luck at 5 ½ furlongs (1,100m), Sir Alton lost to Soul Cure by 1 ¾ lengths. It was a disappointing effort, and now he seeks redemption. Based on his two runs to date, Sir Alton gives the impression of being more of a sprinter, making him suspect over todays distance.

Mahogany comes into this race on the back of two strong performances. He was a 14 ¼-length winner at 5 ½ furlongs on December 26, 2019 in 1:04.3 minutes and then won over seven furlongs (1,400m) on January 18 by 7 ¼ lengths in 1:26.0 minutes. Mahogany demonstrated undoubted class and talent in his runs, but the clashing with Sir Alton And Crafty and Ready is not going to be easy for this local bred. After this race, we will all know how good Mahogany really is.

Crafty And Ready has raced two times in his career so far. After losing his first effort by under a length to Sir Alton, Crafty And Ready won his second over six furlongs (1,200m) in a healthy time of 1:11.4. Crafty And Ready exudes real potential, and although his nemesis thus far, Sir Alton is present, has all the credentials to make two wins from three starts.

Ones to watch:

Race 1) Reign Over All/Laws Of The Code/Parajet

Race 2) Superluminal/Bruce Wayne/Crimson

Race 3) Caloosa/Lambana/Northern Ridge

Race 4) Dracarys/Lava Boy/Helmetta

Race 5) Baltusrol/Father Patrick/Phenom

Race 6) Corazon/Miss Formality/Wartime

Race 7) Crafty And Ready/Mahogany/Sir Alton

Race 8) Belligerent King/Eledontplay/Uncle Bally

Race 9) Miss Elaine/Shauna Cruise/Ballerina Steel

Race 10) Elal/Bay Commander/Chief Secretariat