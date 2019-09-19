Superstars International Marlin Fishing tourney attracts large turnout
The Superstars International Marlin Fishing Tournament has attracted 24 boats — four of which are from the Cayman Islands — for its third staging to be held at the Errol Flynn Marina in Port Antonio on September 25-27.
Tournament Director Robert “Bobby” Stewart, who revealed the details during a press launch at AC Hotel Kingston on Tuesday, pointed out that over $30 million in prize money will be up for grabs, including $1 million for the overall winner of the tournament. Sectional prizes will also be on offer in the White Marlin, Dolphins Mahi Mahi, Tuna, and Sail Fish categories.
“This is also one of the biggest so far than the previous two years, and we expect it to be very successful and anticipate a large turnout from the people in the Port Antonio community. There is also a difference to this year's tournament as this is the first time we will be distributing monetary awards in the various categories,” Stewart shared.
Stewart is optimistic that the success of this year's edition will earn the tournament even bigger traction for next year to attract vessels from the United States of America, the Cayman Islands, Haiti, and Trinidad and Tobago.
Meanwhile, Stephanie Harrison, digital and marketing manager of title-sponsors Mayberry Investments Limited, said her company is truly proud to be at the helm of this year's staging of the Port Antonio International Marlin Tournament, which is rapidly developing international acclaim through its overseas participants, and enjoys the solid support of the Jamaican fishing community.
“With over 20 boats thus far, it promises to be the largest tournament, bar none. We have absolute confidence in its execution this year and pledge our support in enabling same,” Harrison noted, adding that the economic activity that tournament brings to the people of Port Antonio is also of significance to her organisation.
Participants in the tournament will host a captains meeting next Tuesday ahead of the tournament, which is set for a 7:00 am start with a parading of the participating boats and their crews.
The presentation of the championship trophy along with cash awards will be done at the completion of the three-day fishing tournament.
