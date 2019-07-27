Supligen Warriors ready to take Guardsman Power Games title

With less than 48 hours to go for the Guardsman Games Power Games Challenge, the Supligen Warriors are already showing signs that they are definitively the team to beat come Sunday on the grounds of Hope Zoo.

The Power Games, which take teams of four (two men, two women) through several skills challenges followed by a brutal 31-obstacle course over six kilometres, are set to test the mettle of 12 teams on Sunday afternoon.

According to Supligen Warriors team captain Vaughn Watson, the team's push for back-to-back titles is steeped in a love of the Guardsman Games.

“We returned because it is a great event — something different that Guardsman puts on for all persons who love fitness. It is great to participate once more, and as the defending champions we intend to tackle all comers,” Watson said.

Last year the Supligen Warriors, with grit, passion and team spirit, toppled some 12 teams to take the title, with SSL Money Team placing second and Team JAAR, third.

For Watson, the Power Games elimination event served as a preview of what is to come and he explained the formula behind their success.

“What we did was follow our coach Stokely Rose of Train Fit… exactly as he said,” said Watson. “We put in the work, the training, dieting, teamwork, everything. We put everything together and it is a good mix. The scoreboard proves that.”

When asked how integral team synergy was to conquering the Power Games, Watson had only one response.

“We have a saying, our motto: 'One Team'. Supligen has a lot of members here, a lot of teams here and all of us train together, all of us work together. We are just a team, and we want to enjoy ourselves regardless of the placement — but we definitely aim to win.”

A certain level of expectation has been set, but it won't be as simple as that this year.

When the dust settled at the Power Games elimination challenge in June, JABBFA Legionnaires and Nestle held second and third place with six and seven points, respectively.

An interesting placement, considering it was the very first time that the Legionnaires, comprised of team members from Ocho Rios and Montego Bay, had engaged in any Guardsman Games activities.

“This is our first time entering,” noted team captain Jamel Jackson. “We heard about the competition two days ago and we are always training, so we just stepped up to the plate and here we are.”

With no boot camp training under their belt, teamwork played a huge factor in their favourable result.

“Basically, teamwork played a big part in our success today; teamwork is definitely why we placed second today. With a few weeks before the finals, we are going to go back to the drawing board, fine-tune a few things, and we expect to come out victorious,” concluded Jackson.

Games Day

On Sunday, charity, athleticism and team spirit will converge in one space as the individual World Obstacle Course Race World Championship qualifying event kicks off at 6:00 am, followed by the LASCO Food Drink Tuff Kids Challenge at 11:00 am, then the Power Games Wild Card Play-off at 1:00 pm, closing with the finals at 2:00 pm.

Proceeds are in aid of Bustamante Hospital for Children; Boys of Hope, a programme for troubled youth in the criminal justice system; and the Kind Hearts Foundation.