Supreme Soul takes aim at elusive Triple Crown

Eight horses and 10 furlongs (2,000m) are all that stand in the way of Supreme Soul becoming thoroughbred racing's 12th Triple Crown winner in the history of Caymanas Park.

The horses who have done it before are Royal Dad in1981; Monday Morning in 1987; Liu Chie Poo in 1988; The Viceroy in 1989; Milligram in 1992; War Zone in 1996; I'msatisfied in 2000; Simply Magic (filly) in 2002; Alsafra (filly) in 2008; Mark My Word in 2010 and She's A Maneater (filly) in 2017.

Supreme Soul ( Soul Warrior — Beware Baby) will begin his bid for supremacy in a field of nine runners as the odds-on favourite in today's 93rd running of the $4-million Jamaica St Leger, the third and final jewel in the Triple Crown series of races and the fifth and final Classic race for the season.

The Jamaica St Leger, a Grade One Futurity race for native-bred three-year-old over 10 furlongs, is positioned as the 11th event on the 12-race card with a post time of 5:35 pm. First race is at 11:30 am.

Jockey Shane Ellis will once again be on board for breeder Ham Stables Limited, owner Trinidadian Chevan Maharaj, and trainer Anthony Nunes.

Nunes has pushed all the right buttons on Supreme Soul thus far. He watched his powerful “bulldozer” reel off six consecutive wins from as many starts this season, including impressive wins in the first leg of the Triple Crown — the 2000 Guineas over one mile (1,600m) on April 14 and also the second leg — the Jamaica Derby over 12 furlongs (2,400m) on June 29. Supreme Soul has also won the Governor's Cup over 10 furlongs on May 25.

Supreme Soul has stable company in the race as Toona Ciliata, Princess Ava, Earn Your Stripes and Tricky One are in the line-up to make sure everything goes to plan.

Trainer Gary Subratie will saddle the main threat to Supreme Soul in the chestnut colt Sentient, to be ridden by six-time champion jockey Omar Walker. The journey of 10 furlongs should also suit Sentient well, and although he was beaten by Supreme Soul, Sentient should still put up a brave fight.

Another entry that should be of considerable note is bay gelding Crimson, also trained by Subratie. It will be Crimson's first shot at the Classics and could prove the surprise of the event.

Supreme Soul is by far the best native-bred three-year-old in the land at present. Supreme Soul chases history here and should bring home the victory that will have his name written in history as a Triple Crown winner. Supreme Soul, as is normal, has not been able to light up the exercise track in the mornings, but he is fit as hands can make him and will make his mark in the just over two minutes it will take him to complete 10 furlongs. Triple Crown glory awaits Supreme Soul and his connections and he is going to be very hard to deny.

Sentient had finished third in the 2000 Guineas, second in the Governor's Cup and second in the Jamaica Derby on June 29. All those defeats came at the hoofs of Supreme Soul. Sentient faces Supreme Soul here and all the cards are showing another defeat by the Triple Crown-seeking Supreme Soul. But as is always the case in horse racing, the race has to be run and Sentient is a gritty campaigner who has been painstakingly prepared. The reduction from 12 furlongs (Derby) to the 10 furlongs of the St Leger, however, favours Sentient over Supreme Soul. Sentient is probably best poised to deny his perpetual rival ( Supreme Soul) the chance of winning the Triple Crown.

Crimson was very impressive when winning the I'msatisfied Trophy on his last outing (July 13). Crimson took up the running from the half-mile (800m) and outstayed favourite Tricky One by five lengths, winning the 10-furlong event in a time of 2:10.1. The effort gave a clear indication that Crimson is a noteworthy runner and should play a prominent role throughout the race.

Toona Ciliata, Princess Ava, Earn Your Stripes and Tricky One are going to run their usual good races and might cause some anxious moments.

Princess Annie and Cryptocurrency will have their names called during the running of the St Leger, but the winning enclosure for them would be fleeting ambition.

Ones to watch

Race 1) England's Rose/Eagle One/Elitist

Race 2) Bad Boy Trump/Talented Tony K/Polly B

Race 3) Hologram Shadow/Eye Candy/Rockdale

Race 4) Super Glitterman/Forest Rose/Union Four

Race 5) Thepowersthatbe/Heiroffire/Riot Worthley

Race 6) Obsession/Lovers Strike/Black Point

Race 7) Superluminal/Uncle Frank/Hover Craft

Race 8) Free Addie/Money Marshall/Time For A Kola

Race 9) God of Love/Lottery Ticket/Drummer Boy

Race 10) Yetagain/Sir Arjun Babu/Lalala Bamba

Race 11) Supreme Soul/Earn Your Stripes/Sentient

Race 12) Graydon/Dyna's Pride/Miss In Kiss