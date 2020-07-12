Supreme Soul ready to run after bouncing back from Florida quarantine

Winner of the Triple Crown series of races in 2019, Supreme Soul, after being hindered in quarantine following his participation in the Caribbean Classic in Florida last December, returns to competitive racing at Caymanas Park today.

The Anthony Nunes trainee takes on 11 rivals in what should be a keenly contested three-year-old and upwards Overnight Allowance event going over one mile (1,600m).

Supreme Soul ( Soul Warrior-Beware Baby), who became the first local horse in approximately 10 years to run in the Caribbean Classic on December 8, 2019, at Gulstream Park in Florida, USA, was tested and found to be carrying one of the two agents that causes tick fever and was in US quarantine for two months before he had returned to Jamaica.

The last time Supreme Soul raced on local soil was on November 9, 2019 in the Diamond Mile where he finished in fifth position behind the retired She's A Maneater. Supreme Soul has been rested, and the sheen on his coat has returned.

From the outside number 12 draw, Supreme Soul is expected to break in a good position, hold his place firmly down the backstretch before moving down closer to the leaders at the four-furlong point, after which his regular partner Shane Ellis is expected to push on for a final effort.

Having won at the Open Allowance level already, Supreme Soul seems set to add another notch to his nine career wins.

Crimson, Sentient, and Princess Ava should make the race interesting with their efforts to take down the Triple Crown winner.

Crimson left us with good form on March 17 when finishing second behind the talented Toona Ciliata. The distance of a mile suits Crimson and with gallops in the morning, this four-year-old is coming to run. In addition, Crimson is to be ridden by a rejuvenated and fired-up Robert Halledeen.

Sentient last raced on March 17 and was defeated by Toona Ciliata and Crimson over 7 ½ furlongs. He returns with all signals suggesting that he is in fine nick and a mile is not a problem for him, Sentient should prove a tough contender.

However, the horse that should give the favourite most to do here is his stable companion Princess Ava, to be ridden by the bustling Dane Nelson.

Princess Ava did very well in the Classic races last year. She comes into this race on the backend of two consecutive victories with her last victory coming over a mile on December 14, 2019. In that race, she defeated Sentient by 2 ¾ lengths in a very impressive time of 1:37.3 and that alone speaks loud about her chances here.

Ones to watch:

Race 1) Donald Trog/Isinbayeva/Blu Attitude

Race 2) Mr Universe/K J Express/Mr Ambassador

Race 3) Tomohawk/Best Daughter Ever/Royal Approach

Race 4) JamalJames/Balazo/Superbolt

Race 5) Duke/Baltusrol/Top Shelf

Race 6) Diamond League/Chennai Express/Born Diplomat

Race 7) Race Car/Crafty and Ready/England's Rose

Race 8) Supreme Soul/Princess Ava/Sentient

Race 9) Sweet Destiny/Cruising Motion/Miss Nancy