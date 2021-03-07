Supreme Soul returns in Non-Restricted Overnight Allowance contest

After grappling for form last year, placing only two times in eight starts, Supreme Soul could turn things around this year, as he seems set for a positive seasonal debut in a three-year-old and upwards Non-restricted Overnight Allowance contest over a mile (1,600m) today.

The event, which has the Lloyd Lindberg “Lindy” Delapenha Memorial Trophy and a purse of $1.3 million up for grabs, represents one of Supreme Soul's easiest task at Caymanas Park in recent times and as such, he should have little issues getting by rivals, provided he is in good health.

Post time on a good-looking eight-race programme is 12:45 pm.

Having had his fair share of issues, both on and off the track, trainer Anthony Nunes was forced to be very patient with Supreme Soul since his Triple Crown glory which resulted in his appearances for competitive racing being virtually limited to once per month. July and November were the only two months in which he made consecutive appearances.

However, the five-year-old bay horse has been nicely freshened for his re-entry down-in class on this occasion, after last featuring on December 26 when he finished down the track behind his new stablemate Nipster and Allowance Company over eight and a half furlongs (1,700m).

Supreme Soul will for the first time in a long time have Shane “Canterman” Ellis in the saddle, and just like it was July 25 when they partnered to secure that solitary win last year, it could be another winning reunion for the connection despite topweight of 57.0kg (126lb).

Dennis Lee's Roy Rogers, who also takes a step down the ladder to compete here, is the one most likely to lower Supreme Soul's sails should things not go accordingly for the Nunes camp.

Roy Rogers, a plucky five-year-old grey gelding, produced one of his usual determined efforts on February 20 when placing third behind Crimson and Superluminal in the Alexander Hamilton Trophy over today's distance.

At one point in that contest, it seemed Roy Rogers was left for dead when the late kickers came charging, but he fought tooth and nail to the very end to earn his place on the board.

Now in a much easier spot where he is not expected to be too bothered on the headlines, Roy Rogers is going to make a telling bid and could prove hard to get back to in the latter stages. Apprentice Nicholas Hibbert retains the ride for this another trophy assignment.

American-bred Harry's Train, one of two runners in the field for trainer Ian Parsard, also comes down the ladder, as he, too, was present in the February 20 contest involving Roy Rogers. But based on his poor run of form and the fact that Roy Rogers is still around, means Harry's Train remains a difficult choice.

Parsard's other runner, Coco Chanel, steps up in class after being caught close home on February 17 by Big Bang in a driving finish. The disadvantage for this five-year-old mare is that she is not only up against her recent conqueror on this occasion, but also faces tougher opponents, who by all indications, will have to do everything wrong for her to have a say.

Big Bang, now under the management of Donovan Plummer following his February 17 win at the top rung of the claiming ladder over today's distance, has the back class to figure prominently here, but would have to get into top stride early if he intends to overhaul the top two.

Robert Pearson's Purple Wayne, who was fourth behind Big Bang and Coco Chanel, and Leroy Tomlinson's Uncle Vinnie, who closed well for second behind Legality on February 6, are both capable runners, and while expected to give good accounts of themselves, their best hope seems a minor placing.

Meanwhile, Secret Traveller, conditioned by last year's most improved trainer Alford Brown, and Maurice Crooks' Raw Liquid will be left behind when this is being decided.

Ones to Watch

Race 1) Roses for Elle/Double Jeopardy/

Miss Hillington/Versatile Vision

Race 2) Queenoftheharbour/Quora/

Tradition/Rack Away

Race 3) Milkman/Blind Faith/Subbie/

Reining King

Race 4) Markofaprince/Special

Prosecutor/Cruising Motion/Zi Beast

Race 5) Ballatelli/Curlin's Affair/Sir John/

Bigmanbiden

Race 6) Denbigh Life/Latapy/Celebration/

Custer

Race 7) Primal Fear/Awesome Treasure/

Alexa's Lodge/Silent Seeker

Race 8) Roy Rogers/Big Bang/Supreme

Soul/Uncle Vinnie