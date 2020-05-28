SVG, PSOJ team up to deliver care packages to Gregory Park residents

In a show of support for residents of the challenged community of Gregory Park, the Supreme Ventures Group (SVG) yesterday joined forces with the Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica (PSOJ) to assist with its PSOJ Cares Partnership, where care packages of basic food items were delivered as part of the novel coronavirus relief efforts.

The focus on the Gregory Park community was to show SVG's support to the residents, many of whom visit or maintain a livelihood from the operations at the racetrack at Caymanas Park that has been closed for two months as a result of the local spread of coronavirus.

Caymanas Park is operated by Supreme Ventures Racing and Entertainment Limited (SVREL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of SVG.

Gary Peart, executive chairman at SVG, said that while his company has lent support to the racetrack and stakeholders, it was also important that people in the surrounding communities of Caymanas Park get some support as well.

“The track has been closed for some time, and the ability to earn has also been reduced, so we thought it was important to get involved in this initiative for people who are really in need in the surrounding environment.

“We gave them care packages with a lot of basic food items which, on average, we understand could last from two weeks to a month, depending on how it is used. It is a way of making people in our ecosystem understand that we care for them.

“I feel good about it. We have more packages than people on the list, but I am sure that once we have exhausted the people on the list we will find a way in which to identify others to distribute those, and I think it is a great effort,” Peart told the Jamaica Observer.

Clive Blair, senior superintendent of police for the St Catherine South Division, said: “This is a collective effort by The Jamaica Constabulary Force, the PSOJ, Supreme Ventures, and United Way of Jamaica for the distribution of care packages to the indigent and the needy, persons who have medical conditions, persons who are disabled, persons who are basically having serious economical situations, these are the persons that we are targeting.

“The Gregory Park area is one of those areas that have been identified with persons who have certain needs. We have to show care for these persons as they are very important people also. They are a part of the community and they are basically stakeholders in this situation, and so we have to care for them, and we have to look out for their interest and their welfare,” Blair said.

The residents received a total of 304 care packages containing rice, flour, cooking oil, tinned items, along with some hard-to-come-by commodities such as soap and toilet papers.

Ina Terry, who lives in a section of the community called Compound, was grateful for the help.

“I am very thankful for this. This help will go a far way as it has filled a gap. Some of us here have been struggling and with this help, I will go a far way,” Terry said.

Violet Campbell, who hails from the same area, shared similar sentiments.

“I feel really good for this care package. This basically means that people remember us and I am grateful for the help. Living in this area of the community, normal people don't recognise us or want to give us support and thing, but today [yesterday] it shows that there are still good people in the world,” she said.