DESPITE the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) on the island, Supreme Ventures Limited (SVL) is continuing its sponsorship of the ultra-rich 2020 SVL Two-Year-Old series.

The announcement was made at a press conference held at Caymanas yesterday. The series features three graded races venturing over distances of six, seven and eight furlongs.

The series starts with the first leg dedicated to the company's lottery game brand, Cash Pot, this Sunday which will feature the running of the Grade Three Cash Pot 'Only One For Me' Trophy over six furlongs (1,200m) for a purse of $3.2 million.

The series continues with the Pick 3 Race Day on November 29 and will see the running of the Grade Two Pick 3 Super Challenge Trophy over seven furlongs (1,400m). The final of the juvenile 'Triple Crown' is slated for December 27 with the running of the SVL Jamaica Two-Year-Old Stakes (Grade One) over a mile (1,600m).

Xesus Johnston, chief executive officer (CEO) of Prime Sports (Jamaica) Limited at SVL, encouraged racing fans to come out to what is anticipated to be an exciting weekend of races at Caymanas Park.

“SVL is proud to be presenting the Two-Year-Old series; it is actually our 16th year sponsoring the series. It's been bestowed the commitment of SVL even before we took over as operator of the racetrack and the importance of horse racing in our gaming portfolio. I expect that it [this weekend] will be an enjoyable time, and we have some giveaways as well,” Johnston said.

The post position draw for the Cash Pot 'Only One For Me' Trophy over six furlongs (1,200m) was also done at the launch of the series. Six horses are down to take part in the event — three from the stables of Wayne DaCosta in Den Street, Super Duper and Miniature Man; two from the stables of champion trainer Anthony Nunes in Santorini and Hoist The Mask; and the lone runner from the stables of Ian Parsard in She's A Wonder, the only maiden in the race.

— Ruddy Allen

Horses entered for the Cash Pot “Only One For Me” Trophy in post position order:

HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER

1 Santorini Dane Nelson Anthony Nunes

2 Hoist The Mask Dick Cardenas Anthony Nunes

3 She's A Wonder Dane Dawkins Ian Parsard

4 Super Duper Javaniel Patterson Wayne DaCosta

5 Miniature Man Phillip Parchment Wayne DaCosta

6 Den Street Anthony Thomas Wayne DaCosta