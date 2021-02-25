SVREL adds two new races as part of Triple Crown

The promoting company Su preme Ventures Racing and Entertainment Limited (SVREL) has made yet another change to this year's racing calender as two new races have been added to the traditional preparation races for the Classics, dubbed The Road to the Triple Crown.

The races are The Portmore, a Grade Two event for native-bred fillies only, and The Kingston, also a Grade Two event for colts and geldings. Both races will run over 7 ½ furlongs (1,500m) with purses of $3 million each. The Portmore is set for Saturday, May 1 and The Kingston is set for Saturday, May 8.

Denzil Miller, racing secretary at SVREL, made the announcement at a press conference held at Caymanas Park yesterday.

“We're pleased to present the races for the 2021 Road to the Triple Crown, as well as the Triple Crown series. However, this year we are adding flavour to the Triple Crown preparatory line-up by adding two brand new races to the series and we are very excited about the inaugural running of the events,” Miller said.

The other series of races in The Road to the Triple Crown have remained the same.

The Hotline Stakes (fillies only) and Sir Howard Stakes (colts and geldings) run at six furlongs (1,200m) will be staged on March 13 and March 14, respectively. Purses for both races are $1.75 million each.

The seven-furlong (1,400m) Thornbird Stakes (fillies) is set for April 3, while the Prince Consort Stakes (colts and geldings), also at seven furlongs, will run on April 5. Purses for both races are $2.25 million each.

The Triple Crown series launches in June, with the four premier races that fans anticipate and horsemen aspire to dominate each year.

The Jamaica 1000 Guineas (fillies only) and the 2000 Guineas for colts and geldings competed for over one mile (1,600m), which carry purses valued at $3.75 million, will be run on the weekend of June 5 and June 6, respectively.

The 10-furlong (2,000m) Jamaica St Leger has a purse of $4.5 million and is scheduled for July 3, while the prestigious 101st running of the Jamaica Derby over 12 furlongs (2,400m) will run on August 6, Independence Day. The purse for the Derby is $7.5 million.

The 2021 Road to the Triple Crown and Triple Crown series of races have garnered a total of approximately $33.5 million in purses.

— Ruddy Allen