Swedish teen Kulusevski completes Juventus move

MILAN, Italy (AFP) — Atalanta have sold promising Swedish teenager Dejan Kulusevski to Juventus in a five-year deal worth 35 million euros (US$39 million) plus bonuses, the Serie A champions confirmed yesterday.

The 19-year-old has had a breakthrough season since going on loan from Atalanta to Parma in June, scoring four goals and setting up another seven in 17 games.

“Juve has bought the player from Atalanta, but he will continue the season on loan to Parma,” Juventus said in a statement.

“He will be an important player for Juve's midfield and an element with high prospects.”

Maurizio Sarri's Juve won the race to sign him ahead of Antonio Conte's Inter Milan, who are trying to end their rivals' run of eight straight Serie A titles.

The Swede has signed for 35 million euros plus nine million euros in performance-related bonuses, Juventus confirmed.

The five-year deal runs until June 30, 2024.

“I am very happy; 2020 couldn't have started any better,” said Kulusevski.

“It's an important day for me, my friends, my family, and for everyone who has worked with me.

“Sarri did a fantastic job at Napoli and at Chelsea. I studied his style of play and I like it a lot.

“Juventus is one of the biggest clubs in the world. When everyone starts out in football, they all want to play for Juve. When the chance arose to join Juve, I didn't think twice.”

Kulusevski, who joined Atalanta in 2016 from Swedish side Brommapojkarna, has agreed to a deal worth 2.5 million euros a season, according to reports.

Parma are reported to have turned down the offer to take Croatian winger Marko Pjaca in place of Kulusevski for a six-month loan, with the Swede remaining with the club who are seventh in Serie A, four points off the European places, until the end of the season.

Kulusevski played for Macedonia's Under-17 team, the country where his mother was born, but made his Sweden debut in November against the Faroe Islands.