Swim coaches improvise to keep athletes in tune

It is always said that swimmers tend to train more often than other sportsmen and women, given the technicality of their discipline.

Unlike football or track and field, in particular, swimming is literally more of a breath-taking sport which requires more physical effort and cardio, as water resistance is said to be stronger than the wind resistance associated with running.

That places emphasis on the unfortunate setbacks swimmers face due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic and its crippling effect across the globe.

Jamaica has 21 confirmed cases and one death so far.

With numerous sporting events being cancelled or postponed and swimming pools being closed, a number of Jamaica's young sensations and their coaches are now left to find other ways to pass the time while maintaining some semblance of form.

The Carifta Swimming Championships which was initially scheduled for April 11-14 in Barbados has been postponed until further notice.

National Coach Gillian Millwood, who is also the head coach of Y-Speedos Swim Club, pointed out that athletes are currently taking the adjustments in stride, as they remain committed to improving their craft.

“The progress that we had made for the past six months between September and February is overturned by the, at least, 14 days out of the water. Athletes who have excelled at the sprints will fare better than those in the distance, middle distance and individual medley (IM) events. This is particularly due to the conditioning of the movements and particular muscle groups,” Millwood told the Jamaica Observer.

“Initially, this disruption was disappointing, but the athletes are taking it in great stride. The athletes and parents at Y-Speedos have been doing dry land workouts, created and posted by myself and my coaching colleagues, and it has turned out to be great fun,” she added.

Prior to the Government tightening measures to prevent the spread of the virus, a few of Y-Speedos' most experienced swimmers, Kyle Sinclair, Jason Palmer and others, benefited from speed and strength tips from Olympian Yohan Blake.

According to Millwood, while FINA has released a presentation clearing swimming, based on the fact that chlorine and the other chemicals used for pool maintenance combat the virus, they are adhering to protocols to ensure the safety of swimmers.

“We are aching to get back into the pool but, like I said, we are taking it in stride. All athletes understand why there has to be postponements and cancellations because it is better to stay alive for the future than to risk safety now.

“The 14 days out of the water pushes back conditioning of energy systems and respective synaptic connections for strategy and racing, so we stay on land at home, safe, working with callisthenics, resistance bands, foam rollers, and any home equipment,” Millwood reasoned.

Meanwhile, another national swim coach and head coach of Kaizen Swim Club, Rory Alvaranga endorsed land activities in the absence of regular pool sessions.

Alvaranga revealed that he shares land exercises, prepared by Dr Dialo-Rudolph Brown, with his swimmers to build both core strength and improve joint integrity.

“I am taking every precaution to prevent contracting the virus, but swimmers having an off season is also of great concern to me. There is no replacement for the water time, but mimicking the actual swim movement can help with some muscle memory for the sport.

“I am comforted by a recent conversation with Dr Brent Rushall that a well-trained USRPT [ultra-short race-pace training] swimmer does not detrain as much as a traditionally trained swimmer because of the volume of actual race pace swimming they have under their belt,” Alvaranga shared.