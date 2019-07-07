Swim delegation off for training in China

Fifteen representatives of a swimming delegation were scheduled to leave the island yesterday morning to once again participate in 60 days of training and competition in the People's Republic of China.

This signalled the commencement of phase two of year two in the three-year technical cooperation agreement between the two countries.

More than 400 local athletes will travel to China for training over three years, following the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding in August 2017, and presentation of Letters of Exchange two months later.

The disciplines represented were badminton, synchronised swimming, women's football, swimming, women's basketball, volleyball, and gymnastics.

In January, Chinese coaches visited the island and carried out assessments of Jamaica's athletes on home soil but for a team, like swimming, venturing to China in the high altitude of Kunming City is a totally different environment from Jamaica. Training at high altitude is very popular with swimmers like Olympians Michael Phelps, Ryan Murphy, and Katie Ledecky, who rely on altitude training to shave off precious seconds during their races.

The swimming delegation includes returning swimmers Kito Campbell, Paige Lewis, Saidah Brown, Brianna Anderson, Paris Clare, Kaheem Lozer, Karci Gibson, Devaughn Robe, Dominic Mullings, Zachary Jackson-Blaine, and Zachary Johnson. New comer Zaydia Davis of Kaizen swim club replaces Kaizen standout Zaneta Alvaranga in the make-up.

Other swimmers not returning from last year are Rory Alvaranga, Ishmeo Wolfe, Georgia Sinclair, Kyle Sinclair, Akeem Alleyne, and Tiara Campbell. This year's delegation will be managed by Anthony Gibbs and the Chef de Mission Yvonne Anderson, manager in charge of administration, and coach Amor Williams oversees technical on-deck swimming activities.

In year one under the agreement, the Chinese Government had donated swim fins and paddles for the swimmers and other equipment for the other six disciplines. These include a completely outfitted gym for gymnastics.