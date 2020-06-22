FIRST GOLD

Making the team to the Olympic Games in Sydney, Australia, in 2000 as a teenager in high school set her up for her first individual Olympic gold medal four years later in the 200m in Athens, says sprint great Veronica Campbell-Brown.

The Vere Technical student was one of two teenagers who made the team in 2000 - the other being Omar Brown who was attending Manchester High at the time, and would eventually become her husband.

She also achieved a dream of competing with her idol Merlene Ottey.

Campbell-Brown, more popularly called VCB, ran the second leg on the sprint relay team that was led off by Tayna Lawrence with Beverly McDonald on the third leg and Ottey on anchor. They finished second in 42.13 seconds, behind The Bahamas in 41.95 seconds, and VCB said the experience helped her in Athens, Greece, in 2004 in what would be the start of her long rivalry with American Allyson Felix.

VCB, the most decorated Jamaican track and field athlete of all times with 51 medals at all levels, created history in Athens when she became the first Caribbean woman to win a gold medal in an individual sprint event at the Olympics.

She would add to her long list of achievements four years later in Beijing, China, when she retained her title and became only the second woman to win back-to-back Olympic 200m titles after East Germany's Barbel Wokel won in 1976 in Montreal and 1980 in Moscow.

“Having run at the 2000 Olympics this was not my first time on the big stage, so I was a little more confident going in, although it was an individual event,” Campbell-Brown said recently in an interview with Jamaican marketing executive/media personnel Tanya Lee on her Sports Chat programme posted on the Internet platform YouTube.

Campbell-Brown said she was not the favourite in some quarters as, “A lot of people did not think that I would win, but I was confident and I was prepared and my mindset was at the sound of that gun to get out and run as fast as I can without looking back until I crossed the line, and that is what I did.”

She won both her heats in the early rounds, 22.59 seconds (0.4m/s) and 22.49 seconds (0.4m/s) before also winning her semi-final race in a then personal best 22.13 seconds (1.1m/s) just ahead of teammate Aileen Bailey who also had a personal best 22.33 seconds.

The Jamaican sprint sensation ran from lane four in the final, well placed to keep an eye on the young 18-year-old American and ran away from the field to lower her personal best to 22.05 seconds (0.8m/s) with Felix setting the World Junior Record (WJR) 22.18 seconds, and Debbie Ferguson of The Bahamas taking the bronze medal.

Felix's time is still recognised as the World Junior record as the 22.17 seconds that was run by Sha'Carri Richardson of Louisiana State University at the National Collegiate Athletics Association Division One Championships in Texas last year is still to be officially ratified.

“It was an exciting moment,” Campbell-Brown reminisced, “and that's why when I got to the podium I was so emotional, because as a young girl I dreamt of winning an individual Olympic gold medal and at that time my dream came through and I realised that it does not matter where you come from, it is based on your hard work and your mindset and the goals you set, and if you continue to work towards them you can achieve them and so I was overwhelmed with joy.”

The stage, she said, had been set four years earlier when she admitted there was “a mixture of nervousness and excitement. I was excited to be on a team with so many veteran sprinters, and Merlene Ottey is my role model so I was excited to be in the atmosphere with her and to compete with her, but also nervous in that I have a responsibility to make sure that I do my part and do it well”.

She recalled that the relay coaches had selected her for the second leg, a decision that did not sit well with everyone at the time. “I was given the second leg to run and I consider the second leg or the anchor leg [to be] pressure and you have to make sure you do what you need to do to hand over the baton safely, and a lot of the seniors did not believe that an 18-year-old was capable to run the second leg, so I had to make sure that I was focused and make sure that I did the job well, and at the end of the day we got to the finish line and we got a medal and I was very proud that I got to contribute to that.”