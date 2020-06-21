Taking shape

Hubert Busby is well aware that the values, attitudes and goals of a team impact its performance and success.

Though the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continues to keep his Under-17 Reggae Girlz apart, Busby and his coaching staff remain committed to moulding the team culture to impact on how it functions and performs whenever they are called to action.

In this vein, Busby and his staff have maintained a presence on Zoom interacting with players about physical, mental and tactical strategies, with hopes of securing future success for the young Reggae Girlz, and by extension, the wider women's programme.

According to Busby, one of the plans in place to build on the World Cup legacy is to ensure a Reggae Girlz playing philosophy that will be consistent throughout all teams for years to come.

“The players have responded positively so, they are now understanding what will be required of them or more so kind of grasping our principles of play and what we are trying to do with this group.

“So overall it has been good and credit must go to everyone involved, especially the support network and the staff who are doing this not just out of goodwill, but they are doing this because they truly believe in the programme and they truly believe that we can make inroads by doing the work,” Busby told the Jamaica Observer.

Having introduced the playing philosophy to the senior Reggae Girlz and at the Under-20 level during their qualifiers earlier this year, Busby welcomed the opportunity to spend more time on the matter with the Under-17 Girlz.

He pointed out that the last few weeks were used to address the attacking principles with the defensive work to be done when they resume Zoom sessions next Thursday.

“I think as a country and a national programme we still have a ways to go, but one of the things that we have been really kind of focusing on coming out of last year's World Cup is how we look to learn, grow and find an identity.

“Being athletic, technically sound, good football IQ and physically fit bodes well in terms of the characteristics of what we feel a Jamaican national female player should be. Those are the things that we were constantly evaluating over the last few years and we have built a game model based on those attributes,” the tactician reasoned.

“So again from an attacking standpoint, we want the team to be high-tempo and aggressive, we want to progress the ball through possession and we want to dominate athletically,” he added.

Busby, a former national goalkeeper, knows that some things are easier said than done and how team members think, feel and perform is all influenced by the environment in which they practice and compete.

So while the virtual sessions have been integral, he expressed great optimism about a phased return to the pitch for his team, especially with COVID-19 restrictions being eased around the world.

Jamaica is drawn in Group F of the Under-17 World Cup qualifiers, alongside Canada, Panama and Dominican Republic. The tournament, which was scheduled to be hosted in Mexico in April, was suspended due to the global health crisis. A new date for the tournament is yet to be confirmed.

“As we see right now sports are slowly but surely coming back into the fold, I do think football around the world is set to come out as the restrictions are lifted. International football is slightly different because bringing teams from all over the world to cross borders for competition is obviously challenging and I think it is something that Fifa and Concacaf are working on,” Busby opined.

“We have been kind of told that it (the tournament) might be in the fall and so we are kind of working our way back saying if we do have three or four months to get ready, how do we best prepare this group.

“Ideally, we would love to be able to get a group together even if it is different portions, it might be a camp where one is in the United States and couple weeks later we have one in Jamaica and maybe that would just be for those players that are based in those countries for now. So we are looking at different things but obviously those depend on restrictions or protocols that are put in place and have to be followed,” he ended.