Now or never!

Red-hot Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) enter today's semi-final against Jamaica Tallawahs as heavy favourites to advance to Thursday's Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) championship match.

The game is scheduled to start 9:00 am (Jamaica time) at Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, Trinidad and Tobago. The other semi-final, to be contested between Guyana Amazon Warriors and St Lucia Zouks, is set to begin 4:30 pm at the same venue.

The Knight Riders, guided by West Indies white-ball Captain Kieron Pollard, won all 10 league games to top the preliminary stage with maximum 20 points. The Tallawahs (seven points) landed fourth behind the Amazon Warriors and the Zouks, who both ended on 12 points.

Barbados Tridents (six points) and St Kitts and Nevis Patriots (three) are both eliminated.

The three-time CPL Twenty20 (T20) title winners Trinbago Knight Riders (formerly Trinidad and Tobago Red Steel) have shown plenty of batting firepower with Pollard, Colin Munro, Sunil Narine, and Darren Bravo all making significant contributions.

Their deep bowling unit has also not let them down — Narine, Fawad Ahmed, Dwayne Bravo, Jayden Seales and others have expertly restricted opposing batsmen.

When the Knight Riders and the Tallawahs clashed during the preliminary stage, the Trinidad-based team came out the comfortable victor on both occasions.

In the first encounter, the Knight Riders were seven-wicket winners, getting to 136-3 with 11 balls to spare in reply to the Tallawahs' paltry 135-8.

A week and a half later, they won by 19 runs after smashing their way to 184-4 from their allotted 20 overs. Only an unbeaten seventh-wicket stand took the Tallawahs to a respectable score of 165-6 after they had laboured to 97-6 in the 15th over.

Outside of those losses, the Tallawahs were defeated in four other games. They had just three wins and a point earned from a no result — due to rain — to show for their effort during the league stage.

Only opener Glenn Phillips and superstar Andre Russell have been reliable with the bat, while the bowling unit, though generally good, has relied heavily on spinners Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Sandeep Lamichhane.

But though the Tallawahs, who were CPL champions in 2013 and 2016, have blown hot and cold throughout this year's tournament, they do have a chance to cause an upset because of those match winners.

Some might also argue that the Knight Riders are due a bad game after beating all and sundry in 10-consecutive outings.