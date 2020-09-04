Tallawahs inch towards semi spot after washout

TAROUBA, Trinidad (CMC) – Only 34 deliveries were possible as torrential rain washed out yesterday's clash between Jamaica Tallawahs and St Kitts and Nevis Patriots at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy here.

Sent in, Patriots were coasting on 46 without loss in the sixth over when heavy rain drove players from the field around 10:25 am never to return.

Each side secured a point from the washout, Tallawahs remaining in fourth on seven points and Patriots staying bottom of the pile on three points.

A victory in one of their two remaining games will see Tallawahs reach the final four, while Patriots have been formally eliminated.

Before the stoppage, Australian Chris Lynn (23 not out) and Evin Lewis (21 not out) provided some entertainment following a quiet start.

Lynn struck a four and two sixes in a 15-ball knock – the bulk of his runs coming when he blasted a four and two-consecutive sixes off the last three deliveries of the fifth over sent down by Afghan off-spinner Mujeeb-ur-Rahman.

Lewis, meanwhile, faced 19 balls and belted two fours in the first over from speedster Fidel Edwards along with a six off the last delivery of the contest from left-arm spinner Veerasammy Permaul, before the rains swept across the venue.