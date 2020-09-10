Too wobbly!

JAMAICA Tallawahs' failure to execute plans in challenging batting conditions led to their downfall during the 2020 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL), says former national senior team Coach Junior Bennett.

After limping through to the semi-finals, the Tallawahs were sent packing by unbeaten Trinbago Knight Riders in an embarrassing nine-wicket rout at Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, Trinidad, on Tuesday.

“The Tallawahs batting unit definitely has some talent in it, but I don't think they [batsmen] assessed the conditions properly and formulated a plan on how they were going to construct their innings,” Bennett told the Jamaica Observer.

“We batted poorly again — giving a team [Knight Riders] less than a run a ball to chase, you know they're going to get it easily,” said Bennett, one of the most successful coaches for Jamaica in regional cricket.

Asked to bat first after losing the toss, the two-time former champions Jamaica Tallawahs were restricted to a mediocre 107-7 from their allotted 20 overs.

Nkrumah Bonner (41) and skipper Rovman Powell (33) were the only batsmen to pass 15.

The top order, in particular, had no answer to the Knight Riders ploy of opening their attack with left-arm spinners Akeal Hosein and Khary Pierre on a favourable bowling surface. Hosein snared 3-14 to walk away with the player of the match award, while Pierre ended with 2-29.

The Knight Riders (formerly Trinidad and Tobago Red Steel), seeking their fourth title after triumphs in 2015, 2017 and 2018, coasted to 111-1 with five overs to spare.

Lendl Simmons and Tion Webster were unbeaten on 54 and 44, respectively. It was the Knight Riders' 11th victory on the trot after winning all 10 games during the league phase.

Throughout the tournament, the Tallawahs had relied heavily on opening batsman Glenn Phillips and the outstanding Twenty20 (T20) all-rounder Andre Russell.

Phillips, who made two on Tuesday, was among early wickets to fall as the Tallawahs slumped to 25-4 inside the fifth over, while Russell (two) was dubiously given out caught, leaving them 68-6 in the 14th over.

The Tallawahs' problems were compounded by curious adjustments to their batting line-up.

The experiment to promote Mujeeb Ur Rahman, who is best known for his spin bowling, to bat at number three was a dismal flop — he made zero.

“It is difficult from the outside to know if all is well inside the Tallawahs camp, but looking on, they seemed unsure about their approach,” Bennett reiterated.

The Tallawahs exited the tournament with a total of seven defeats — six of which came during the preliminary stage.

They won only three of 10 league contests, barely better than the two victories they claimed during last year's wretched campaign when they ended at the foot of the six-team standings.

While the dominant Knight Riders are deservedly through to today's championship game against first-time finalists St Lucia Zouks, Bennett, the chairman of selectors for Jamaica Scorpions in regional competition, noted the Trinidad-based outfit has benefited from home advantage.

“The Knight Riders have a well-balanced team and they are applying themselves. And playing in conditions that they're accustomed to has definitely helped,” he told the Observer.

In previous seasons, preliminary contests in the CPL T20 were staged at various venues across the region. But due to the novel coronavirus pandemic all games this season were played behind closed doors in Trinidad at either Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain or Brian Lara Cricket Academy.

The final is scheduled to be hosted at the Brian Lara venue.