Tallawahs target TKR payback

After falling to a 22-run defeat in their first meeting against Trinbago Knight Riders (TRK), Jamaica Tallawahs will be seeking to turn the tables when the two meet in the return Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) Twenty20 contest at Sabina Park today.

The encounter which is the second of five home games for the Tallawahs is scheduled to begin at 8:00 pm.

With both batting and bowling failing to spark during that first meeting, where they only mustered 169-6 in reply to TKR's 191-4, Tallawahs Head Coach Donovan Miller is hoping for an improved performance in both departments.

This on the back of yesterday's contest against St Lucia Zouks in which the Tallawahs were hunting their first win of the 2019 CPL campaign.

During the first meeting against, New Zealand's George Worker, with an unbeaten 46 and a quickfire 44 by explosive all-rounder Andre Russell, were the standout contrbutions with the bat, after the bowlers took a plundering from Sunil Narine, Tion Webster and captain Kieron Pollard.

“Obviously, we planned; we assessed and we look at the conditions, but I think that we just didn't execute well and these things do happen in cricket. So we just have to go back to the drawing board again.

“The good thing is we play a game tomorrow (yesterday), so we get a chance to go out there and get those skills right,” Miller told reporters during a press conference at Jamaica Pegasus on Wednesday.

Tallawahs, the 2013 and 2016 champions, are currently sitting at the foot of the six-team standing and will be desperate to make amends on home soil if they are to stand a chance of at least making the playoff.

For that to happen, Miller is expecting the all round depth of the squad to come to the fore, particularly from a batting standpoint should the top order, which includes Chris Gayle, Chadwick Walton, and New Zealand wicketkeeper/batsman Glenn Phillips, fail to get off.

“It's only 10 games usually you want to win every game; you don't want to lose in a game, but as I said, you know, we have a chance tomorrow to start winning and then win all our other games and then see where it goes from there,” he reasoned.

Meanwhile, Pollard and his team will be aiming to make it four wins in as many games to reclaim top spot. They currently occupy second position on six points behind Guyana Amazon Warriors also on six points.

“obviously for us it's noted, we have won our three home games. I think the guys put in a lot of work you know prior to the tournament in terms of the camps and it shows in the results on the cricket field. So again for us it's about regrouping. We had a couple days off, but for us it's all about improving and you know hopefully every time we step on that cricket field we try to do one better or try to do better than we have done previously,” Pollard noted.