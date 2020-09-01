Tapper clocks 12.96-sec season's best

Olympian Megan Tapper ran a season's best 12.96 seconds (0.9m/s) to take second place in a 100m hurdles race at the Drake Blue Oval showcase meet held at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Iowa, on Saturday.

It was the first loss of the season for Tapper who was going under the 13-second barrier for the first time this season and had come into the meet with a season's best of 13.01 seconds set on August 9 at National Stadium in the Velocity Fest series.

Tiffany Porter of the United Kingdom won the event running 12.90 seconds (0.9m/s), also her season's best, and American Payton Chadwick, who won the first of the two heats in 12.97 seconds (-0.2m/s), was third overall.

Tapper had competed several times in the MVP Velocity Fest series held at Jamaica College and National Stadium and had won all five of her races.

— Paul Reid