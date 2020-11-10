Taylor half-century sweeps Strikers to key win in Women's Big Bash

SYDNEY, Australia (CMC) — Player-of-the-Match Stafanie Taylor crafted an intelligent half-century as her Adelaide Strikers beat Melbourne Renegades by six runs to move out of the bottom half of the standings in the Women's Big Bash League on Sunday.

Opting to bat first at North Sydney Oval, Strikers rallied to a competitive 127 for nine off their 20 overs, after finding themselves tottering on 25 for four in the seventh over.

The revival came through Taylor's efforts, the West Indies right-hander stroking a top score of 60 off 48 deliveries with seven fours and a six.

She first put on 43 for the fifth wicket with Amanda-Jade Wellington who made 21 from 22, before adding 25 for the sixth wicket with Madeline Penna (9) and 24 for the eighth with Tegan McPharlin (11).

Jamaican Taylor, who entered the contest in the fourth over, finally departed to the penultimate delivery of the innings, becoming the last of left-arm spinner Sophie Molineux's three wickets.

In reply, Renegades also endured a wretched start when they tumbled to 12 for three at the end of the fourth over but Georgia Wareham top-scored with 42 from 32 deliveries to help stabilise the innings in a 47-run fourth wicket stand with Courtney Webb (14).

Webb's demise led a slide where four wickets tumbled for 25 runs and not even Carly Leeson's 17-ball unbeaten 31, in a 36-run eighth-wicket stand with Makinley Blows (9), could rally the run chase.

At Hurstville Oval, Taylor's West Indies teammate, all-rounder Hayley Matthews, once against shone with the ball but Hobart Hurricanes lost again, this time going down to Sydney Thunder by a single run in a last-ball thriller.

Chasing 130, opener Rachel Priest struck a magnificent unbeaten 83 off 64 deliveries with nine fours and four sixes but lacked support, with Matthews managing only 14 at number three.

Earlier, Barbadian Matthews took two for 23 with her off-spin after being handed the new ball again as Thunder racked up 129 for seven, with Heather Knight top-scoring with an unbeaten 61 from 49 deliveries.

Strikers are now fourth on seven points while Hurricanes lie sixth on four points, in the eight-team standings topped by Melbourne Strikers on 11 points