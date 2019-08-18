Taylor returns to form with win at low-key Belgium meet

Christopher Taylor continued his return to form, after being sidelined with injuries for most of the season, ran a season's best 45.62 seconds to win the 400m at a low-key meet, Meeting voor Mon Leuven, a part of the Flanders Cup series in Belgium yesterday.

Taylor, who has not run since competing at the ISSA National Championships in April and who is now based overseas after cutting ties with the Akron Track Club, was an easy winner as he came off the last curve ahead of the field and cruised to the finish line.

Canada's Graeham Thompson was back in second place in 46.43 seconds and France's Jordier Thomas even further back in third in 47.01 seconds.

Candice McLeod placed second in the women's 400m in 53.63 seconds, beaten by Great Britain's Yasmin Liverpool who clocked 53.03 seconds.

There was a second Jamaican winner at the meet as shot putter Ashinia Miller, who is seeking the IAAF World Championships qualifying mark of 20.70m, could only muster 18.65m as another Jamaican Chad Wright was third in 15.69m.

Wright, who achieved the discus throw qualifying mark at another meet in Europe last weekend, was second in the discus throw with 63.79m, beaten in the final round by Belgian Milanov Philip who threw 64.14m to win.

Another Jamaican, Basil Bingham, was third with 57.81m.

Duece Carter placed fifth in 110m hurdles in 13.97 seconds.

