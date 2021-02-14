Taylor sets 300m record at New Balance Indoor Grand Prix

CHRISTOPHER Taylor set a new Jamaican national record in the men's indoor 300m at yesterday's New Balance Indoor Grand Prix at Ocean Breeze Athletic Complex on Staten Island, New York, running 32.80 seconds.

Taylor, who finished second in the event behind Trinidad and Tobago's Jereem Richards' 32.71 seconds, broke the six-year-old mark of 32.91 seconds set in 2015 by Jermaine Brown at the Armory in New York.

The former Calabar High man, who also holds the national junior record in the 100m, was the best-placed Jamaican at the meet that was being held outside of Boston's Reggie Lewis Centre for the first time due to concerns regarding the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, and as such no fans will be allowed to attend the meet.

Briana Williams, who was making her seasonal debut, withdrew after the first round of the women's 60m citing some soreness in her hamstring, her coach Ato Boldon said.

Williams had run 7.22 seconds in the preliminary rounds to book her place in the final that was won by Kayla White in her lifetime best 7.15 seconds, ahead of Hannah Cunliffe who equalled her season best 7.17 seconds and Candace Hill third in 7.19 seconds.

Meanwhile, Britany Anderson was fourth in the women's 60m hurdles running 7.99 seconds, with compatriot Jeanine Williams placing seventh with 8.27 seconds.

American 100m hurdles World record holder Kendra Anderson won the event in a world-leading 7.82 seconds, beating Tiffany Porter who equalled her season's best 7.89 seconds — the same time given to Gabrielle Cunningham in third place at her personal best.

Kevaughn Rattray was sixth in the men's 60m in 6.71 seconds, the only Jamaican man in the field.

Shaunae Miller-Uibo set another Bahamas national record when she won the women's 400m in 50.21 seconds, also the best in the world so far, outclassing Wadelin Jonathas who was second in 51.95 secods with Jessica Beard third in 52.60 seconds.