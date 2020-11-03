Taylor shines but rain has final say

SYDNEY, Australia (CMC) — West Indies Women's skipper Stafanie Taylor struck a cameo but it went in vain, as rain frustrated Adelaide Strikers' hopes of a win by forcing a no result against Perth Scorchers here Sunday.

Sent in at Drummoyne Oval in a contest reduced to 10 overs because of rain, Strikers posted 70 for four with Taylor top-scoring 30 from 16 balls.

The talented right-hander struck four fours and a six and was the only batsman to pass 10 as seamer Taneale Peschel, with two for five helped restrict the scoring.

Asked to score a revised 52 from seven overs, Scorchers had reached 25 for one in the third over when rain returned to end the contest.

Taylor missed Adelaide's opening game last weekend due to quarantine but returned for Saturday's 58-run defeat to Sydney Thunder, making 18 and going wicket-less in three overs of off-spin which cost 30 runs.

Meanwhile, Taylor's Windies teammate, Hayley Matthews, continued her weak start to the campaign when she was dismissed for just one as her Hobart Hurricanes went down by eight wickets to Melbourne Stars, also at Drummoyne Oval.

The right-hander was second out in the second over with just three runs on the board, lbw to seamer Natalie Sciver who claimed three for 21 as Hobart managed just 89 for nine from their allotted 19 overs.

Opener Elyse Villani then hit an unbeaten 51 from 32 deliveries to see her side safely to victory, with off-spinner Matthews' only over costing 15 runs.

Matthews made a duck in Hobart's opening game last weekend.