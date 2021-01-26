Taylor, Williams second best as Ewars ends third at US Indoors

CHRISTOPHER Taylor on his indoors debut and Christania Williams both placed second and Andre Ewars was third as the US indoors track and field season opened on Sunday with American Track League meet #1 at Randal Tyson Indoor Center in Fayetteville, Arkansas, a part of World Athletics' Indoors Tour.

Taylor, who is based in the USA, was second in the men's 400m in 45.73 seconds, Williams took second in the women's 60m in 7.18 seconds, while Ewers was third in the men's 60m in 6.67 seconds.

Eight Jamaicans took part in the meet that was highlighted by a World Record in the shot put by American Ryan Crouser, who added 16 centimetres to the 32-year-old mark with a massive 22.82m on his first attempt. Previous best was 22.66m set by Randy Barnes in 1989 in Los Angeles.

Crouser then added two more throws over 22.00m, including a 22.70m effort in the third round. So dominant was he that his 22.48m effort in the final round, his third-best of the day, is only bettered by just two other men in the history of indoor shot puts.

Meanwhile, Jamaica's national record holder Danniel Thomas-Dodd threw a season's best 18.59m to win the women's shot put at a meet at Virginia Tech last Friday.

The mark was the best in the world at the time until it was surpassed on Sunday by Germany's Christina Schwanitz with a big 19.11m mark done at Leichtathletikhalle in Sportforum, Chemnitz, Germany.

In Arkansas on Sunday, Taylor, the former Calabar High School and Jamaica junior standout, looked smooth as he ran the third-best time in the world so far, was the eighth-best Jamaican performer in the event and had the 14th-best performance ever.

American Fred Kirley won the race in a world-leading 45.03 seconds, with Travean Calwell running a personal best 46.25 seconds for third.

Williams was the runner-up in the women's 60m final in 7.18 seconds — the same time she ran in the preliminaries — and tied for fourth-best in the world, just edged out by Nigeria's Blessing Okagbare who ran a personal best 7.17 seconds, with American Kayla White third with a lifetime best 7.20 seconds, the same time given to her compatriot Morolake Akinson.

In the preliminaries, Brittany Anderson had run 7.43 seconds less than 20 minutes after her 60m hurdles preliminary run.

Anderson was fourth in the women's 60m hurdles in a season's best 8.06 seconds, tied for fourth in the world as American Tonea Marshall ran a world-leading 7.86 seconds, equalling her own personal best.

Christina Clemons was second with 7.88 seconds and Great Britain's Tiffany Porter was third in 7.89 seconds.

Ewers held on for third as Trayvom Brommel ran a world-leading 6.48 seconds to take the win ahead of Nigeria's Divine Ududuru's 6.65 seconds.

Omar McLead was sixth in 6.70 seconds while Tyquendo Tracey, who ran 6.75 seconds, and Senoj-jay Givans who ran 6.77 seconds failed to get out of the preliminaries.