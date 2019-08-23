Team Jamaica settles in Lima for Para

Team Jamaica is now fully settled in Lima, Peru, for the 2019 Para Pan American Games and had their first meeting of all delegation members on Tuesday in the athletes' village.

Chef de Mission Leonie Phinn has her finger on the pulse and went through housekeeping matters and protocols for the championships in ensuring that all remain on the same web page, are fully informed and supportive of each other.

“The spirit in the camp is positive, and we are a family united in our efforts and encouraging each other to reach for the stars. Competition will begin soon and we are prepared and focused,” said Phinn.

Sports Manager Neville Sinclair went through the competition schedule in detail at the meeting and reminded athletes of training schedules and event arrangements.

Sinclair remarked: “The nuts and bolts have been nailed down and now we wait patiently for competition.”

The athletes were in a jovial mood and openly supported each other as they now look towards competition.

President of the Jamaica Paralympic Association (JPA) Christopher Samuda gave the team a motivational address and reminded all that “We are here in Lima for each other — all for one and one for all — as well as on national assignments and it is business first, business second, and business third.”

Samuda was supported by JPA Girector Randolph Jones, who emphasised the imperative of being national ambassadors.

Team Jamaica, based on the quota system of the games, was only allowed seven athletes in track and field and this restrictive quota continues to be a concern to participating countries. Jamaica will also be represented, for the first time in the history of the games, in taekwondo and judo.