Teddy fires Tivoli Gardens past Dunbeholden

A 59th-minute penalty by former Reggae Boy Jermaine “Teddy” Johnson handed Tivoli Gardens a welcome 1-0 victory over Dunbeholden FC in a lukewarm Red Stripe Premier League (RSPL) affair, as they moved out of the relegation zone for the first time in a long while.

The win at Royal Lakes Complex in St Catherine yesterday saw the west Kingston side move up to 15 points and into 10th position, while Dunbeholden remained in sixth position on 21 points.

The University of the West Indies (UWI) FC were relegated to the red zone in 11th position on 14 points, following their 1-1 stalemate with ninth-placed Harbour View, who inched up to 20 points.

Meanwhile, third-placed Arnett Gardens (26 points) let slip an opportunity to close the gap on leaders Waterhouse, as they were also held to a 1-1 stalemate by cellar dwellers Vere United, who inched up to 13 points.

At Royal Lakes, the contest had a decent tempo at the start as both teams took turns at each other's goal in an entertaining first quarter hour with a few half chances falling in the probe for the early ascendancy.

However, despite orchestrating a few good build-ups in patches, neither team was able to cause any real problem for their respective goaltenders in the goalless first half.

Dunbeholden should have taken the lead immediately on the resumption as Dean-Andre Thomas drove into the danger area and had custodian Nicholas Clarke beaten, but was hesitant in getting the shot off, allowing a recovering defender to mop up.

The hosts continued to enjoy a good passage of play from there, but still had nothing to show for it and as such were made to pay the price a minute to the hour mark.

Sloppy defending from Shaquille Dyer gifted Tivoli Gardens the solitary goal, as he took down Trayvon Reid inside the 18-yard box in a desperate attempt to clean up his own mess after an unforced error.

Tivoli Gardens' veteran striker Johnson accepted the onus for the 12-yard kick and comfortably tucked away to the right of custodian Geovannie Smith, who went left.

The game lost its quality thereafter, even as the physicality increased with players seemingly hell bent on hurting each other.

That aside, Dunbeholden had one last opportunity to steal a point when substitute Atapharoy Bygrave dispossessed Ranike Anderson in Tivoli Gardens' 18-yard box. However, Bygrave's chance at goal was thwarted by teammate, fellow substitute Lorenzo Dubidad, as both got caught in a tangle in their haste to get the shot off in time added.

Teams: Dunbeholden FC — Geovannie Smith, Andre Dyce, Nickoy Christian, Shaquille Dyer, Graeme Green, Demario Phillips (Kemoy Carruthers 83rd), Kemoy Atkinson (Lorenzo Dubidad 76th), Dean-Andre Thomas, Andre McFarlane (Atapharoy Bygrave 56th), Shevan James, Saneekie Burton

Subs not used: Eric Edwards, Shaquille James, Anthony Thompson, Kemo Gayle

Booked: Dyce (70th), Carruthers (87th)

Tivoli Gardens — Nicholas Clarke, Davion Garrison, Jabeur Johnson, Kemar Flemmings, Ranike Anderson, Rushane Spence (Junior McGregor 79th), Trayvon Reid, Newton Sterling, Jermaine Johnson (Howard Morris 83rd), Jamie Robinson, TKiven Garnett

Subs not used: Derron Duncan, Shavar Campbell, Horatio Morgan, Nathaniel Leslie, Kimorllie Brissett

Booked: Anderson (2nd), Robinson (65th), Morris (85th), Flemmings (90th+8)

Referee: Christopher Mason

Assistant Referees: Keoney Denton, Keneil Wright

Fourth Official: Akeema Brown

Match Commissary: Lincoln Small