Teddy Johnson, netballer Nicole Henry among 3 shot and injured

Former National footballer Jermaine “Teddy “ Johnson was one of three people shot on Laws Street and Foster Lane in Central Kingston yesterday afternoon.

The 40-year-old Johnson, who plays for Tivoli Gardens Football Club in the local Red Stripe Premier League, Tivoli Gardens netball player Nicole Henry, and a man known only as “Fidel” were the people rushed to the Kingston Public Hospital where they were admitted in serious but stable condition.

Reports are that just after the polls closed, the three were sitting in a group when men in a car drove up and opened fire.

Tivoli Gardens Football Club head coach, Phillip Williams took some comfort in the fact that former Tivoli Gardens FC goalkeeper Edsel “Robbie” Scott was in contact with Johnson at the hospital, and he appeared stable.

“It doesn't make sense. We rushed there [hospital] in this time of pandemic but “Robbie” was there and he said “Teddy” was talking, which was good. We wish him the best,” Williams told the Jamaica Observer.

Police on the scene say the shooting appears to be linked to an ongoing gang feud in the area.

Johnson was said to have been hit in his abdomen.

Johnson played 73 times for Jamaica between 2001 and 2014, while scoring 12 goals.

He returned to local football following stints in England where he played for Bolton Wanders, Oldham Athletics, Bradford City and Sheffield Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Henry, the daughter of Uptown Mondays Witty Henry, was shot in the leg. She has been a stalwart goal defender for the Tivoli Gardens netball team for years.

She is said to be in good stead and recuperating well.

— Howard Walker