Test skipper Holder urges fans to stay 'patient and safe'

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (CMC) — West Indies players took to social media on Monday to brighten the spirits of regional fans and also reassure them of their commitment amidst the challenges posed by the dreaded novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

Test Captain Jason Holder told followers on popular social network Instagram, that it was important to stay “patient and safe”, as cricket across the globe has ground to a halt.

“I can see light at the end of the tunnel. Let's all stay patient and safe. I miss the game so much and cannot wait to put on these colours once more,” said the Barbadian.

The post was accompanied by a close-up photo of him batting in the training nets in West Indies gear, with his eyes fixed firmly on the ball.

Holder, the 28-year-old six-footer, is the leading all-rounder in Test cricket having occupied the number one spot for over a year.

West Indies' last Test was against Afghanistan in India late last year, and they will be hopeful of resuming the longest format in England this summer as they aim to retain the Wisden Trophy as part of the ICC World Test Championship.

However, like many series across the globe, the three-match tour is under threat, with the host board having postponed all professional cricket until May 28.

All-rounder Rovman Powell, a white-ball specialist, also offered messages of goodwill to fans on Instagram.

“This pandemic shows us that jobs that are never celebrated are absolutely important to keep our society going. The cleaners, the supermarket shelf packers, the delivery drivers — let us start [to] value people for the contribution they make,” the Jamaican wrote.

“After this crisis, let the society be defined by compassion and love rather than insecurity, fear and inequality.”

Earlier on Monday, Cricket West Indies President Ricky Skerritt called on the players to stay at the ready for when play resumes.

In a message from his office to cricket lovers he noted: “To our players, who represent us so proudly on the field of play, I remind you that you are the true custodians of the game. Please do your best to be fit, healthy, and ready when you get the green light to return to play.”

Skerritt added: “I strongly believe that in the midst of the unprecedented stressful challenges that we are now facing, we can find opportunities to fine-tune and refocus our own attitudes towards cricket, our livelihoods, our relationships, and our lives.”