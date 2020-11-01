That funny, familiar feeling as Lowe faces old club in USL finale

When Phoenix Rising face Tampa Bay Rowdies in the final of the United Soccer League (USL) Championship tonight, Damion “Nana” Lowe should be torn between loyalties.

But for the Jamaica international, his professional instincts and obligation will rule over sentiments when he suits up for Phoenix against his old club Tampa Bay for national honours.

The match is slated for Tampa Bay, with kick off set for 8:30 pm (7:30 pm Jamaica time).

“The feeling is a bit weird knowing all that we've accomplished together while I was there [Tampa Bay]. They took really good care of me. It's like a reunion, but that has to be put aside until the end of the 90-plus minutes,” the towering Lowe told the Jamaica Observer recently.

He recalled that his “young” professional career benefited tremendously from playing for the Eastern Conference Champions, where the club enjoyed many successes.

“We went unbeaten, I think, for two months. I think I have only lost one or two games. I was very dominant while playing there… one of my better years as a young pro,” Lowe noted.

The former Harbour View defender recalls that Tampa Bay served as a springboard for his blooming international and club career, and boost he is “internally grateful” for.

“I went to the Gold Cup finals while I was there and also got signed to IK Start in Europe, so being there was special for more reasons that one,” said the former Minnesota United man.

Lining up alongside Lowe in today's final will be fellow national player Kevon Lambert, who along with the former, has been named to Theodore Whitmore's Saudi Arabia-bound Reggae Boyz squad.

“Just like life everyone going to war I would rather go with a familiar face and friend. We have a good relationship on and off the field so it's always good to have a fellow countryman by your side,” Lowe said.

However, Phoenix will miss perhaps their most influential player this season, the free-scoring Jamaican attacker Junior Flemmings.

The former Jamaica College star was banned for six matches by the USL Championship for allegedly spewing an anti-gay slur to San Diego Loyals' openly gay player Collin Martin.

Lowe, 27, says his compatriot will be missed for today's all-conference final, as he was in all matches leading up to it after the suspension.

“Junior is a prolific goal scorer and a very dynamic player, so he'll be missed. But we do have other quality players in the team and they will get the job done [tonight],” he noted.

Another Jamaican, Jordan Scarlett, will feature in this evening's final, enriching the representation of the country in the shortened season's deciding match-up.

Lowe, who was between clubs when Phoenix summoned him late in the season, claims he has played a total of eight matches so far — five in the regular season and three play-off matches.

The Jamaican thinks his role with the Western Conference champions has been instrumental over a short space of time.

“It feels good and it shows my quality as a player to be able to make an instant impact and I'm happy, especially with being out so long,” he reasoned.

Lowe, the son of France '98 World Cup veteran Onandi Lowe, had been linked to moves to various clubs in different parts of the world before joining Phoenix, including one to Qatar.

But for varying reasons, those proposed transfers did not materialise for the improving central defender.

“I needed fitness and sharpness and most offers weren't attractive. In the case of Qatar, that league wasn't on at the time and I was awaiting work permit and travel documents. By the time that would have happened, the league in Qatar would have started and I would be out of shape going in a season.

“This option [Phoenix Rising] was the best career wise to get minutes with the best team in the USL, so by the time the USL is over, I would be ready to join the national team and [possibly a new] club,” Lowe explained.

Phoenix Rising were crowned champions of the Western Conference when they defeated El Paso Locomotive, while Tampa Bay got the better of Louisville FC, the club of Reggae Boy Devon Williams.

Meanwhile, Lowe is already looking ahead to Jamaica's two friendly matches against Saudi Arabia scheduled for November 14 and 17 in the desert Kingdom's capitol of Riyadh.

“It is important to win [these games] as they will count against our rankings and preparation for World Cup qualifying,” he asserted.

“We have to continue to prepare for the Nations League and Gold Cup tournaments as well, and good results will be really good for our nation and the Caribbean,” Lowe added.

He thinks the Boyz should be able to deliver top-quality performances in the matches, staking his bet in the main due to what he thinks is a “strong” squad.

“I mean we really a have strong pool…just look at the squad for theses two games, for example, it shows that we a are a force,” Lowe stated.

He said travelling overseas with the coronavirus spiralling seemingly out of control should not be a deterrent as the business of football, and sport generally, is on in earnest.

“I mean everyone is doing it [travelling and playing] and we should do so as well, and as long as we take necessary precautions, we should be fine. It's the new norm,” Lowe ended.