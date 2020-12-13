The challenging road ahead for Jamaica's Reggae Boyz

AFTER watching Jamaica's Reggae Boyz beat Saudi Arabia two weeks ago most Jamaicans would be excited and optimistic about the upcoming World Cup qualifiers.

The Boyz acquitted themselves really well under extreme physical and mental conditions. The new players fitted like keys and fought hard for the colours.

Fast-forward two weeks and the changes to the qualifying schedule announced by Fifa last weekend have put a temporary damper on my optimism. It will not be impossible to qualify but Jamaica now have a mountain to climb. COVID-19 has forced Fifa to make changes that will impact Jamaica tremendously. Instead of the two-game window the governing body of football has instituted three-game windows. This will impact all the teams, but more so teams like Jamaica with short squads and many players from Europe.

Suddenly, because of this new development, the Boyz look ill-equipped and inadequate for the journey. If playing two games in 10 days flying around in a temperate region was tough, flying around playing three games in 12 days will be a burden for many of these players. The fact is, the Jamaican team is short in many areas of the pitch and must immediately start a desperate search to fill vacancies.

We need players at almost every position; chief among them would be at central defence and central midfield. Adrian Marriapa and Damion Lowe are the only two central defenders of quality available. One is 34 years old and the other plies his trade in Egypt, all of 10,000 km away. At 34 Marriapa may not be able to play three intense games in the tropical heat, while Lowe most certainly will be exhausted just getting here. Michael Hector is a central defender by trade, but rarely plays at Fulham.

In central midfield, Ravel Morrison looked good in the games against Saudi Arabia. Another one or two are needed in case he is injured or carded.

Jamaica is well-served up front but a few more players of quality would do no harm. Another winger or two to complement Leon Bailey would be great. We cannot expect Bailey to be at his best in eight games within three months with all that travelling.

Even if we get a few more players, Head Coach TheodoreWhitmore will have to earn every dollar in the months ahead as he plans with the JFF. Who will play where and for how long will give him a headache. Managing stress and time on the pitch will be most important to avoid injury. The physio and masseurs will have to work overtime to keep the players on the pitch in good playing condition.

Most of the new players will not be familiar with tropical conditions and lengthy travel. They will be coming from winter to high temperate and high humidity. They will also be shocked at the pace and intensity of international football. Some will swim, but surely some will sink.

The game that was postponed earlier this year against Catalonia to look at interested players from Europe is now critical for the March window. Another game in that window would help. Then there is the June window which could also be used for similar examination. The Concacaf Gold Cup will be their final test.

Sadly, we can't look for help from our local leagues because there is none being played...while all our counterparts have their leagues up and running.

There are also other challenges to overcome. Some clubs may not want their players to contest 270 minutes of football in 12 days. And worse, some players may not wish to play in all three games to maintain their edge going back home. Four of the six games in the first two windows will be away. Using Google, it was found that the players from England will travel approximately 24,000 km for each three-game window. Lowe and Romario Williams will clock nearly 30,000 km coming from Cairo.

Interestingly, the first four away games are to Mexico, Costa Rica, Honduras and the USA — in that order. Only a sadist would get excited.

Editor's note: Earl Bailey is a veteran sports journalist and is presently contracted by the Jamaica Football Federation as press officer.