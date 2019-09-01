The 'Golden' mare - She's A Maneater

She's A Maneater , in another performance which exemplified the elements of class, talent and the resoluteness to win, easily brushed aside rivals to win the $2-million Gold Cup on a splendid Golden Weekend of racing at Caymanas Park yesterday.

Although she didn't face much in the small field of five, the run by She's A Maneater further cemented her name as one of the greats of local thoroughbred racing.

By the half-mile (800m), everyone knew that She's A Maneater was going to win the Graded Stakes event after she took over the lead from Another Bullet.

Under a hand ride from jockey Omar Walker, She's A Maneater coasted home to win by 7 ¼ lengths in a time of 1:25.0 for the 7-furlong (1,400m) contest. It was her fourth win from six starts this season.

The Wayne DaCosta trainee in her career has won 22 races from 28 starts with lifetime earnings of close to $36.0 million. Another Bullet (Christopher Mamdeen) finished second with Money Magnet (Reyan Lewis) third.

It was the second winner on the 11-race card for both DaCosta and Walker. DaCosta had earlier saddled Sergeant Reckless (Raddesh Roman) in the fifth, while Walker guided the Joseph Thomas-trained Also Correct in the seventh.

Also with two winners were champion jockey Anthony Thomas and apprentice Kiaman McGregor. Thomas won aboard Lala Diva in the fourth for trainer Patrick Lynch and Chief Diplomat in the eighth for trainer Alford Brown, while McGregor winners were the Gary Subratie-trained Ali, who dead-heated with Baltusrol in the ninth race and Mia Amour in the 11th for trainer Steven Todd.