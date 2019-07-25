The key to fitness is motivation

Most people want to be fit, live a proactive lifestyle and maintain their body weight.

For Jehlani Blake, the urge to be in tip-top shape did not come overnight.

The 32-year-old voice actor explained what really triggered him to get into a healthy lifestyle:

“It was interesting, surprising even, to see how much weight I was literally carrying from my mid-20s. To walk somewhere and feel tired, I really noticed it. I would sweat a lot more than normal and it started to feel unpleasant,” Blake shared.

“I kept putting it off for five years, as it is a steep hill to climb. Then one day last year, I just decided I couldn't really deal with it anymore.”

Blake found his motivation in the Guardsman Games.

Blake said he decided to take the first step in his body transformation journey, after attending the 2018 staging of the games.

“A friend of mine, Alex, the leader of the Guardsman Elite Pack Power Games team, told me about the Power Games before they entered last year. But I didn't really get a chance to join in and train with them,” he said.

For him that first run was not aimed at winning, but finding out what he was capable of doing, in terms of his body and physicality.

“I was looking for a way to push myself and Guardsman Games seemed like it. It is quite a difficult competition, especially watching the “Pack” go through it. I kind of knew that this was something special,” he further explained.

Since starting the Guardsman Games training, Blake stated he has become more confident and his physique had improved.

It has taken him 10 months to lose 25lbs, but that time has also been used to build himself up.

“I don't think my friends actually remember my 'chubby' physique since I have become more athletic. It's been mind-blowing for me because I have never really had an athletic body. My body transformation is just the superficial part of it. The really big gain is that I can definitely feel the expansion in terms of my range of motion, and that feels really good. That one is definitely new to me.”

The training also helped with Blake's strength, stability, and balance.

“The ability to move in your environment has a profound effect, not just your confidence in moving physically, but your entire physiology changes. That is probably the biggest element that has changed. And, I don't know if people made this connection,” he surmised.

The fourth staging of the Guardsman Games will be held this Sunday.

The day of charity, athleticism, and team spirit will help raise much-needed funds to assist the Guardsman Foundation's charities — Boys of Hope, a programme for troubled youth in the criminal justice system; Kind Hearts Foundation, which focuses on building schools in rural areas; and Bustamante Hospital for Children.

The Guardsman Games comprises three events — Guardsman Challenge, LASCO Food Drink Tuff Kids Race, and Power Games. The Guardsman Challenge is a six-kilometre race with more than 20 obstacles, and also serves as a qualifying race for individuals to represent Jamaica at the Obstacle Course Race (OCR) World Championships in London, England.