The 'rebirth' of Hansle Parchment

AFTER becoming the first Jamaican male sprint hurdler to win a medal in the Olympics when he took bronze in London 2012, Hansle Parchment is gearing up to deliver more world-class performances on the track.

“I am more aware of the processes necessary to achieve my definite major purpose and I'm taking massive action to see it through,” he said.

The 30-year-old recognised his passion for competitive athletics at a very tender age and did not hesitate to act on it.

“[While at] sports day at Morant Bay High School in second form, I decided I had to join the track team after watching the 100m race,” Parchment explained.

Though the competitive world is lined with many challenges the athlete has managed to persevere, thanks to a solid support system.

“I have various sources of inspiration – my family, coach and my own desire to achieve my goals,” he disclosed.

Parchment, who attended Kingston College for sixth form, has been met with a series of injuries that threatened his professional performance.

In 2013 he injured his ankle in a freak accident at the warm-up track before the final of the 110m hurdles at the Jamaica Athletics Administrative Association Senior Championships, and then crashed out of the event in the semi-finals at the World Championships in Moscow later that year.

Parchment was healthy enough to break the national record in 2014 and then won the silver medal at the World Championships in 2015 in Beijing, China, but once again injury intervened in 2016 and he was unable to compete at the Olympics in Rio.

Now in 2021 the sprint hurdler is feeling his best and is confident in his skills.

“I see myself getting back to winning ways [in] this and the coming years. [I'm] preparing to kick-start the season; I'm looking forward to competing locally then overseas,” Parchment added.

In 2018 Parchment gave home fans a treat as he topped the men's 110m hurdles at the third staging of the JN Racers Grand Prix. That same year he was second in the Commonwealth Games and won first place at the NACAC Championships in Toronto, Canada.

He also has a word of advice to aspiring athletes around the Caribbean.

“Take [the] best care of your body so [that] when you demand output, it's ready to respond.”