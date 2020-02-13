The UWI, Exed take command in intercol rugby league

Caribbean Maritime University (CMU) Spartans were forced to concede match points to The University of The West Indies (UWI) Pelicans in round three of the intercollegiate championship.

The match was slated for last Thursday at Harbour View Mini Stadium, but when the team arrived, there was no marking on the field. As such, the game was called off and the UWI were awarded the three points with a 30-0 scoreline.

The debacle highlights the ongoing problem for the sport in Jamaica, as there is no rugby league field on the island and all games are played at football fields.

Exed dominate Mico

In the first game of a double-header played at the University of Technology, Jamaica (UTech) football field, defending champions Excelsior Community College Eagles made light work of Mico University College Crocs 36-2.

Mico proved stubborn in the first half and surprisingly only trailed 0-12 at the break. However, in the second half Exed found their attacking flair and blew away the stubborn defence of their opponents. For Exed, national centre Shaquille Pollack bagged 12 points from a hat-trick. Teammate Adrian Brown and Chevaughn Carter both contributed six points, while Rashaad Gayle, Akeem Murray, and Daniel Graham completed their scoring with one try each. Mico kicked a consolation goal late in the game through full back Dominic Brown.

UTech notch first win

In the second game of the double-header, the UTech Knights carved out a 34-10 victory over G C Foster College Lions. Three players scored two tries each to help the Knights claim their first win of the campaign. They were Jenson Morris, Shamar Marriott, and Towayne Campbell. Goals came from Tajhai Maitland, Kile Nembhard, and Ahkeno Pratt. For the Lions Othniel Barnaby and Adrian Thomas each scored a try, while goals came from Rayan Price (two) and Devonte Clarke (one).

The results see Exed and the UWI leading the standings on six points, UTech, Mico, and CMU all have three points, while G C Foster are yet to get off the mark.

Round Four

(All games on Saturday, February 15, 2020)

2:00 pm CMU Spartans vs G C Foster Lions @ UTech

3:30 pm Mico Crocs vs UTech Knights @ UTech

3:30 pm Exed Eagles vs UWI Pelicans @ Exed