The UWI offers condolences on the passing of

The University of the West Indies ( The UWI) community is saddened by news of the passing of its honorary graduate, the great sporting icon of Barbados, the West Indies and the world, Dr Sir Everton Weekes.

The UWI extends condolences to his family, friends and the cricketing community that loved and admired a genius and gentleman, who, during his 10 years of Test cricket [1948-1958], was often officially recognised on the basis of his performance as the best batsman in the world.

The university community celebrates his contribution to West Indian nation-building at a critical moment in the decolonisation project of the region. The 1950s was a watershed in the struggle for regional democracy and political independence and with Sir Everton then ranked the best batsman in the world, certainly provided a sense of standards, personal leadership, and global respect for our region.

Sir Everton, together with the other 'Ws'— Sir Frank Worrell and Sir Clyde Walcott — constituted the world's best batting combination, a West Indian fortress that gave the team a shot at the global top spot in the clash with Australia in 1951.

The UWI honoured Sir Everton with the 2003 conferment of an honorary doctorate, and in the naming of the beautiful cricket ground at its Cave Hill campus, the '3Ws Oval'. He delighted in visiting the venue to watch the game, while serving as Patron of the Campus' cricket team. The university extends condolences to his loved ones, and looks forward to welcoming him home.