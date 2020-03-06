The White way

Garriel White is expected to lead Hydel High from in front and she has been doing that quite well on and off track.

The talented runner, who will compete in the 400m and 400m hurdles at Champs, has been balancing her academics with athletics to the level where she has acquired seven CSEC subjects thus far — english language, social studies, principles of business, office administration, physical education, electronic documentation preparation and management (EDPM), and human and social sociology.

“I try to be manageable with my time when I come from training and recover properly, then I complete each subject that I have and revise,” said White.

“It [balancing books and sports] is difficult at times, but if you manage it well, it becomes a habit then you adopt to it,” she added.

White led Hydel into battle at Central Championships recently where they finished second and she will again be at the front when they go into battle at the Digicel Grand Prix Final with $1 million at stake for the champion school.

White, who has a personal best of 53.3 for 400m and 58.86 in the 400 hurdles, welcomes the challenge of the Grand Prix finale on March 14.

“If we win the cash prize then it will definitely help us drastically, especially in our preparation, accommodation and nutrition for Champs and also for Penn Relays, hopefully,” said White.

“Plus I think it helps well going into Champs to get a good measure of where you are as it is the final competition going into Champs, so you can adjust [the] strategy of your race plan,” she pointed out.

White was second in the 400m flat at Central Champs clocking 54.04 behind winner Kavia Francis of Holmwood Technical High, who stopped the clock at 53.38, but was ahead of Daniella Deer of Holmwood, who was third with 54.08.

White had earlier clocked a personal best 58.86 for third in the 400m hurdles behind Lashanna Graham of Edwin Allen High, who did 58.20, and Danaille Brissett of Holmwood Technical in 58.74.

“I am expecting to finish top three in both individual events and hit personal best in both of them,” she noted.

White looks up to her former teammate and school captain Shian Salmon as an inspiration, along with Olympic 400m bronze medallist Shericka Jackson.

“They are consistent and they have the personality that match the event. They always do well and I can always look for motivation from them,” said White.

