Theophile suffers reported fractured skull in bike accident

ROSEAU, Dominica (CMC) — Windward Islands Volcanoes batsman, Tyrone Theophile, has been hospitalised in serious condition following a motorcycle accident here Christmas Day.

Media reports said the 31-year-old had been placed in the intensive care unit of the Princess Margaret Hospital, having sustained a fractured skull in the accident which occurred near the Roseau Post Office, in the capital here.

Theophile is reported to be in stable condition, however, and attempts are under way to airlift him to neighbouring Martinique for further care.

The Dominican right-hander is one of the most experienced members of the Volcanoes line-up, and has led the franchise in recent years.

He has played 68 matches and scored 3,055 runs with three hundreds, the last of which was an unbeaten 160 against Leeward Islands Hurricanes in a record 323-run, second-wicket stand with former Test opener Devon Smith three seasons ago.