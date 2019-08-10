This one's for you!

Jean Todt (centre), president of the Federation Internationale de L'Automobile (FIA), shows off his Usain Bolt book which was presented to him by Olivia Babsy Grange (second right), minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sports, during a courtesy call on August 7 at the Ministry's Trafalgar Road Office in Kingston. Sharing in the moment are Onika Miller (right), director of the Jamaica Automobile Association and executive, The Jamaica National Group; Jose Abed (left), vice-president of FIA; and Mariko Kagoshima, United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) representative. Todt was in Jamaica for the Caribbean Road Safety Workshop, which was held at the Inter- American Development Bank and organised by Ministry of Transport and Mining and the National Road Safety Council.