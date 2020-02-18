Thomas at home resting after motor vehicle collision

Mark Neita, the agent of Jamaica and West Indies cricketer Oshane Thomas, says the player will be ready for training tomorrow after he was involved in a motor vehicle collision late on Sunday.

Neita said the fast bowler, who turns 23 today, escaped serious injury after the Audi motor car he was driving overturned during the crash on Highway 2000.

“He is at home resting. He just has some bruising to his body and his knees, but he's going to be training on Wednesday,” Neita told the Jamaica Observer yesterday.

Thomas was said to have been the sole passenger in the vehicle. He was taken to Spanish Town Hospital for treatment and scans before he was released.

“They really looked after him very well there [at Spanish Town Hospital], I must say. They did all the necessary checks, the tests, and scans and all of that,” Neita, also the player's manager, noted.

The condition of the male driver of the other car involved in the crash could not be confirmed. The Observer has learnt that he was taken to the University Hospital of the West Indies.

“I hope he is okay, and I hope he is recovering well,” Neita said when asked about the other driver.

A tall, imposing bowler, the Jamaican player is a hot commodity on the global Twenty20 franchise circuit due to his electric pace and wicket-taking ability.

After leaving a big mark while representing Jamaica Tallawahs during the 2017 Caribbean Premier League, Thomas debuted in One-Day and Twenty20 International cricket against India in 2018.

Outside of possible West Indies duty, Thomas has his eyes locked on the lucrative Indian Premier League (IPL) tournament, set to begin March 29.

“He has to be prepared to play if West Indies call on him, plus he has the IPL coming up, so we have to ensure his fitness is at a certain level,” Neita, a former Jamaica batsman, explained.

— Sanjay Myers