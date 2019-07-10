Thomas-Dodd is lone Jamaican winner at Hungarian Grand Prix

Commonwealth Games gold medallist Danniel Thomas-Dodd was the only Jamaican winner at yesterday's Istvan Gyulai Memorial meet in Budapest, a part of the Hungarian Grand Prix, while Fedrick Dacres was second in the men's discus throw event.

Thomas-Dodd, the indoors and outdoors national record holder, had a best mark of 18.97m to hold off Sweden's Fanny Roos, who was second with 18.54m, just ahead of third-place finisher American Chase Ealy, who threw 18.50m.

Dacres' battle with world leader Daniel Stahl continued with the Swede winning with a throw of 68.77m in the fourth round to pass the Jamaican, who had thrown 67.67m in the second round.

Poland's Piotr Malachowski was third with a season's best 67.23m.

Janieve Russell was second in the women's 400m hurdles in 55.65 seconds as she chased winner American Ashley Spencer, who won with 55.36 seconds, while Ristananna Tracey finished fourth in 56.43 seconds.

Stephenie-Ann McPherson challenged the leaders in the women's 400m up to the 300m mark but ended up third in 51.76, as Bahrain's Salwa Eid Naser won in 50.13 seconds, while American Phyllis Francis was second in 51.24 seconds.

National champion Rasheed Dwyer was fourth in the men's 200m in 20.46 (0.6m/s) as American Christian Coleman won in a season's best 19.91 seconds, well ahead of Turkey's Ramil Guilyev in 20.23 seconds, with Canadian Aaron Brown third in 20.24 seconds.

Jaheel Hyde is still to get the qualifying time for the men's 400m hurdles at the IAAF World Championships after running 51.59 seconds for sixth place.

His training partner Malik James-King was eighth with 52.18 seconds.

Tissanna Hickling finished sixth in the women's long jump with a best mark of 6.37 (1.5m/s), while Andrew Riley was eighth in the men's 110m hurdles, running 13.70 (0.8m/s) as former University of Florida standout Grant Holloway won the race on his professional debut with 13.16 seconds.

Meanwhile, at a meeting in Luzern, Switzerland, Ackeem Bloomfield and Junelle Bromfield were winners in the men's 200m and women's 400m, respectively.

Bloomfield won the half-lap event in 20.53 seconds (0.2m/s), while Yohan Blake finished in 20.64 seconds for fifth place.

Bromfield ran 52.65 seconds to top the field as Megan Tapper ran a season-best 12.96 seconds (-0.9) for second in the 100m hurdles, while world leader Janeek Brown was fourth at 13.07 seconds in her professional debut.

Natalliah Whyte placed second in the women's 100m in 11.20 seconds (-1.0m/s), the same time given to Germany's Gina Luckenkemper, who was declared the winner.

In the men's 100m former world record holder Asafa Powell placed fourth in 10.17 seconds (-0.3m/s), his fastest time since 2017, as Akani Simbine of South Africa won in 10.06 seconds ahead of France's Jimmy Vicaut (10.11 seconds) and Ivory Coast's Arthur Gue Cisse (10.12 seconds).

In the semi-finals, Powell had run 10.35 (-1.0m/s) for third while Julian Forte was eighth in 10.62 seconds.

In the B final, Nigel Ellis ran 10.49 (-0.8ms) for third place, while Michael Bentley was fifth in 10.63 seconds.

Deuce Carter was seventh in the 110m hurdles in 14.06 seconds while Ramone Bailey finished ninth in the long jump in 7.36m (0.8m/s).