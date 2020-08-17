Thomas-Dodd, Miller deliver season-best throws

Jamaican shot putters Danneil Thomas-Dodd and Ashinia Miller had season-best performances on Saturday as they won their events at meets in Georgia, USA, and Ogre, Latvia, respectively.

Thomas-Dodd, Jamaica's best-ever female shot putter and the Commonwealth Games and Pan-American Games champion, threw 19.18m to win the event at the American Track League meet number six at Life University in Marietta, Georgia.

The mark improved on her season opening 18.44m, set two weeks earlier at the same venue and took her to number four on the World Athletics performance chart.

Miller, who is based in eastern Europe, was a guest athlete at the 26th Baltic Team Championships/Presidents Award in Ogre, Latvia. She won the event with 20.16m, beating her previous season-best 20.07m, set on July 21 at a meet in Lithuania.

Meanwhile, World Championships representative Chanice Porter opened her outdoor season by winning the women's long jump at the meet in Georgia with a best mark of 6.35m. Quarter-miler Chrisann Gordon-Powell was second in the women's 200m in 24.38 seconds, and sprint hurdler Rushelle Burton ran the 100m in 12.18 seconds (-0.4m/s).