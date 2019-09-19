Thomas excited by Wolmer's display ahead of Tarrant clash

After having their key Group E matchup against Jamaica College (JC) interrupted by lightning strikes on Monday, Wolmer's Boys' School Head Coach Alex Thomas and his team have regained focus ahead of their next Inter-secondary Schools Sports Association (ISSA)/Digicel Manning Cup assignment away to Tarrant High today.

With six points already to their name and a game in hand, second-placed Wolmer's are favoured to pocket all three points from third-placed Tarrant (five points) and continue applying pressure to group leaders Jamaica College (nine points), who will play host to pointless cellar dwellers Innswood High. Fourth-placed Vauxhall (four points) will travel to St Catherine for a battle against sixth-placed Jose Marti (two points).

Wolmer's in their previous contest were leading Jamaica College 2-1 when the game was called off by referee Karl Tyrell in the 84th minute after four players — two from each team — collapsed following a lightning strike. The players were taken to hospital, where they were treated and released.

The remaining six minutes of that encounter will be played at a time to be determined by tournament organisers Inter-secondary Schools Sports Association.

But for now, Thomas and his team will have what seems an easier task on their hand and should be confident of victory, especially given their previous performance, which drew an intense and passionate response from the coach.

“To be honest, I take my hats off to them; they showed attitude and that's what I am looking for. They showed guts, they showed fight, that's the Wolmer's Warriors, that's what we put in them,” Thomas said following the halted contest.

Thomas, who is also a Wolmer's old boy, believes his players have come of age after their experiences last season and they are now ready to counter whatever is thrown at them on the proverbial big stage.

“These players, they rise, they are monsters. As I said in my interviews, these guys were young last season, but they are monsters this season. When you come, you have to come good,” he declared.

Thomas is to be believed based on the performance of his boys on Monday, as they fought back to push ahead through Orlando Russell and Deshawn Bernard, after Carrington Baker had put Jamaica College in front.

It is on the basis of that performance that the tactician believes his team is once again primed for another wide margin of victory against Tarrant, having earlier thrashed Vauxhall 5-0 and Innswood 8-0, while conceding only once so far this season.

However, while their confidence is high, Thomas is cognisant that they cannot for a minute become overconfident and complacent, regardless of their opponent.

“We are prepared to go all the way this season, but we will keep them grounded,” he noted.

Today's schedule

Group A

Holy Trinity vs St Jago @Winchester Park

Group D

St Mary's College vs Camperdown @ St Mary's College

Meadowbrook High vs Tivoli High @ Michigan Avenue

Hydel High vs Mona High @ Caymanas Field

Group E

Jose Marti vs Vauxhall High @Jose Marti

Tarrant High vs Wolmer's Boys' @ Tarrant

Jamaica College vs Innswood High @ JC/Ashenheim Stadium

*All games are scheduled for 3:30 pm