Thomas, McCoy undergo fitness work with Windies ODI squad

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (CMC) — Fast bowlers Oshane Thomas and Obed McCoy have been added to the West Indies squad for the Ireland series to undergo “supervised fitness and technical work” with Head Coach Phil Simmons.

Cricket West Indies (CWI) said Thursday Simmons had “expressed concerns over the readiness” of both players and had asked that they be allowed to link up with the side for the two remaining One-Day Internationals of the three-match series.

West Indies defeated Ireland by one wicket in the second ODI here on Thursday. The final match is set for Grenada tomorrow.

“Head Coach Phil Simmons recently expressed concerns over the readiness of both Oshane and Obed,” said director of Cricket Jimmy Adams.

“Out of the discussion, he requested a provision be made for both players to spend time with the squad over the course of the Ireland series where they could undergo supervised fitness and technical work.

“Ultimately, this is part of an effort to widen the pool of players identified as having potential roles in our white ball squads.”

The 22-year-old Thomas has taken 24 wickets from 19 ODIs since making his debut 16 months ago, but recently missed the tour of the subcontinent through fitness concerns.

He was good enough, however, to take 17 wickets for Jamaica Scorpions in last November's Super50 Cup.

Left-armer McCoy, meanwhile, featured in two ODIs on the tour of India two years ago and his only appearance since then was in two T20 Internationals against England last March. The 23-year-old did not play in the Super50 Cup.