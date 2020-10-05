Thomas sparkles with another 5-timer
Former champion and current leading jockey Anthony “St Mary” Thomas secured his second five-timer in the last three race days at Caymanas Park with another dominant performance on yesterday's eight-race programme.
Thomas, who had secured six mounts, saw his day's work being highlighted by the three-year-old dark bay American-bred colt Sir Alton, who made a mockery of rivals in the top-rated Non-Restricted Overnight Allowance event over six furlongs (1,200m).
Trained by Wayne DaCosta, Sir Alton took control of the event from the half-mile (800m) and turned the race into a procession, winning by five lengths in a very impressive time of 1:10.2 minutes ahead of Truly Amazing (Aaron Chatrie) and Enuffisenuff (Dane Nelson).
Thomas' other winners were Mr Universe for trainer Steven Todd in the opening event; Ocean Wave for trainer Fitznahum Williams in the fifth event; A Seh Soup for trainer Henry Harrison Jr in the sixth event and My Episode for trainer Patrick Fong in the seventh event.
Last weekend Thomas won eight races — three on Saturday and five on Sunday. Yesterday he won two races to take his tally for the past two weekends to 15 and 59 for the season, 13 clear of nearest rival Dane Nelson, who broke a four-day winless streak with victory aboard the 1-5 favourite Lady Rattapur for trainer Rowan Mathie in the fourth event.
“Nothing has really changed. I just come in the mornings and put out the work and just hope for the best at race days,” Thomas said.
Last Sunday Thomas booted home his first five-timer in a single race card aboard Unbreakable, Buckaluck, Fearless Vision, Den Street and Summer Sun.
Racing continues on Saturday.
