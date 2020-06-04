Thompson, Atkinson among panellists for OAJ interactive Zoom link-up today
Olympic double-sprint gold medallist Elaine Thompson and swimming world record holder Alia Atkinson will be among the panellists today when The Olympians Association of Jamaica (OAJ) hosts an interactive link-up on the Zoom platform courtesy of the PanAm Sports Organisation where they are expected to share their stories and insights on preparing for athletic competition post-COVID-19, a release from the organisation said.
The discussion, which will be held under the theme 'Outlasting the outbreak: Keeping your competitive edge during the pandemic', will also include national track and field head coach, Maurice Wilson, as well as Australian physiotherapist Dr Jo Brown, who has worked with Jamaican teams in the past.
Marvin Anderson, president of The OAJ, was quoted as saying he was “thrilled about the staging of this online event, which is a first of its kind engaging simultaneously with Jamaican Olympians wherever they are in the world”, while also encouraging others to join in and share their stories.
Anderson said the link-up will be the first in a series “serving the needs of the sporting community both virtually and face-to-face”.
— Paul Reid
