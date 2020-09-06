Faraway look!

ELAINE Thompson-Herah, Jamaica's first female Olympic sprint double champion, says defending her titles in Tokyo, Japan and winning her first individual World Championships gold medal are her main goals for the next two years.

Thompson-Herah, who is ranked in the top five all times in the 100m where she shares the national record of 10.70 seconds with Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and 21.66 seconds in the 200m, says if she is able to stay healthy she expects to do well and maybe lower her personal best times in the process.

Speaking to Dalton Myers on the Drive Phase podcast last week, Thompson-Herah said being an Olympic double champion was “amazing” and also that “I really want to retain my double, no matter when it is held, and I want a World Championships gold medal.”

After battling a frustrating Achilles injury the last two years, Thompson-Herah said the postponement of the Olympics due to the COVID-19 pandemic was a blessing for her as she took the time to heal and is now in a good position to run fast next year.

Running virtually by herself against weaker competition in an almost empty National Stadium in the Velocity Fest series, Thompson-Herah had season-best times of 10.88 seconds in the 100m and 22.19 seconds in the 200m, second and third best, respectively, in the world with no ill effects as regards the injury. And she tried to temper her enthusiasm as she looked forward to next season.

“It's almost September and I must say this is the best feeling for me right now, but I don't want to get too happy. I just want to bring this [health] into next season and continue to know how to work around the Achilles. It takes a lot because I have been doing so much strength work on it.”

After her brilliance in Rio in 2016 when she won the double gold in the 100m and 200m, she was brought down to earth a year later in London when she finished fifth in the 100m and two years later in Doha, could only manage fourth in the 100m before withdrawing from the 200m after the first round, hobbled by the Achilles injury.

“The last two World Championships did not work out the way I planned,” she said, “but I can't dwell on the past.”

It did take her some time to realise what she achieved in Rio as, after going into the Olympics with question marks over her fitness, having missed most of the season, it wasn't until she got home to a welcome worthy of a conquering heroine did it finally sink in.

“The double, it took me a while for it to sink in because I didn't go to the Olympics thinking I would win the double Olympic gold,” she confessed. “I went there as a...I wouldn't say a nobody, but I was not a big favourite,” she contended, “even though I ran 21.6 seconds the previous year and won the double at the JAAA National Trials, but still I was just laid back.”

She said as a “late bloomer coming to the sport and also with an injury coming into Trials, I was just mostly focusing on how I was going to deliver. The focus was just to deliver, because after the Trials I did not run any Diamond League meets or any other races.”

She was in a quandary of sorts, she told the podcast — while her body was ready she was not sure if she was mentally ready to compete and had her doubts throughout the 100m event.

“I remember when I ran the first round, I think I ran 11.3, and I called my husband and said, 'I think I ran slow,' and he said, 'No, you are fine. It's the first round. Once you feel fine and once there is no pain, you will be fine.' “

She recalled thinking after she ran 10.88 seconds in the semi-finals, “OK, it's coming together,” and said for the final she was “super calm; I won't say I wasn't a little nervous but the butterflies were not too much. I was so calm I said to myself 'This is the Olympics and I am here and this is the dream' “.

Despite being calm Thompson-Herah said winning the race was not her main focus. “I did not think that I would actually win the race,” she admitted. “If I got a medal, fine, but I didn't know I would get the gold. And after [I won it] I think all the butterflies calmed down and I said, 'Okay, it's 200m time.' ”

The longer race in which she would face her big rival, Dafne Schippers of the Netherlands, took a different path. “I did not win my first-round heat. I was still in the panic zone and I thought 'Would I win a medal in this?' “

In the semi-finals she got drawn in the same race as Schippers and was second “but that was the plan, not to win but stay close to her” and then Coach Stephen Francis completed the master plan with the strategy for the final. “And I did follow the instructions because I know she is a strong finisher and I know that if I was to win the race, I had to lead her. And when I crossed the line I knew that I had crossed the line first, but I wanted to see it on the stadium screen with my name first. I know that I crossed the line first but I know she also dips late to beat people and I wanted to see the screen. And when I saw Elaine Thompson I was super tired — I could not move as I gave it everything that I had. I gave it everything.”

Adding a gold in the 4x100m relays would have made it a triple gold for her, but “we got a silver and we were grateful”.

After the fireworks in South America she said returning home “was okay. I did not feel anything until I did the motorcade in my community of Banana Ground, Manchester, and [went] to my high school and saw the excitement. That is when it started to sink in — now I am Elaine, the double Olympic champion,” she said.

She also went to her primary school where “I saw my teachers. They were so happy and excited. Everybody believed in me; they knew I had it from I was small, I was always running. I did not pick any other sports other than track and field. I can do other sports but this one was my main priority.”