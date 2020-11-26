Thompson-Herah on shortlist for Female Athlete of the Year

Jamaica's Elaine Thompson-Herah, the world's fastest woman for 2020, is on course to win her first Female World Athlete of the Year award after she was included in the final five athletes for the announcement to be made in just under two weeks' time.

Thompson-Herah, who ran a season's best and world leading 10.85 seconds over the 100m at the Rome Diamond League meeting in September, is the only Jamaican to make the list this year and is seeking to join compatriot Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce who won the award in 2013.

The five male finalists were named on Monday.

The award will be “announced live at the World Athletics Awards 2020 to be staged as a virtual event on Saturday, 5 December and streamed live on the World Athletics YouTube channel, its Facebook page and via Twitter,” a statement from World Athletics said Tuesday.

“In spite of the many challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic this year, the five athletes, who represent five countries and four area associations, have excelled, producing brilliant performances across a range of athletics disciplines in 2020,” the statement went on to say as well.

Thompson-Herah was unbeaten over the 100m in the recent 2020 season that was badly affected by the coronavirus pandemic and had four of the top six times in the world and told the Jamaica Observer earlier when she was initially nominated, “It feels awesome to be nominated. I'm honoured to be in the company of these incredibly talented ladies. I put a lot of hard work and dedication in my craft, and it's a joyous feeling to be acknowledged.”

The Rio Olympics 100m/200m champion, who had one of her best seasons in the last our years, after she had battled an Achilles injury, was unbeaten in seven 100m races, going under 11.00 seconds legally on four occasions and won back-to-back Diamond League races in Rome, Italy and Doha, Qatar to end the season.

Thompson-Herah is up against a talented group of athletes who set three world records including Ethiopia's Letesenbet Gidey, who set a world record of 14:06.62 minutes over the 5000m and was second in the 5000m at the Wanda Diamond League meeting in Monaco; Sifan Hassan of the Netherlands, who set a world record of 18,930m in the one hour run and set a European record of 29:36.67 minutes over 10,000m, the fourth fastest performance in history.

Peres Jepchirchir of Kenya, who won the world half-marathon title and twice broke the world half-marathon record for a women-only race (1:05:34 and 1:05:16) and Venezuela's Yulimar Rojas, who was undefeated in four triple jump competitions indoors and outdoors and broke the world indoor triple jump record with 15.43m.

The male nominees are Norway's Karsten Holmes, who was undefeated in nine races over the 400m hurdles and 400m and set a world-leading 46.87 seconds in the hurdles race, the second fastest-ever in history; Germany's Johannes Vetter, who won eight of his nine javelin competitions; Sweden's Mondo Duplantis, who broke both the indoors and outdoors pole vault world records and American shot putter Ryan Crouser, who was unbeaten in 10 competitions and had a 22.91m world-leading performance, tied eighth best-ever.