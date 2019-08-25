Thompson, McPherson win at Paris Diamond League

World and Olympic champion Elaine Thompson extended her winning streak in the 100m after winning the short sprint at yesterday's Paris Diamond League and booked her place in the lucrative final set for later this month.

Thompson and 400m runner Stephenie-Ann McPherson were the only Jamaican winners on the schedule as the “regular” season of the Diamond League came to an end.

Three Jamaicans, including 800m runner Natoya Goule and sprint hurdler Ronald Levy, also booked their places in their respective event finals, which will be run in Zurich and Brussels to bring the Diamond League season to an end.

Thompson cruised to an easy win yesterday, winning in 10.8 seconds (-0.2m/s) and the eight points saw her move to 22 points and in second place in the rankings behind the Ivory Coast's Marie-Josee Ta Lou, who was second yesterday in 11.13 seconds and is on 31 points.

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, who did not run yesterday, also qualified for the 100m final, finishing in sixth place on 16 points.

Jonielle Smith ran twice yesterday, as after winning the A final in 11.31 seconds (0.0m/s), was sixth in the Diamond League Race in 11.17 seconds with Nataliah Whyte eighth in 11.25 seconds.

Goule, who improved on her sixth place finish in Birmingham on Sunday, was second in 1:58.59 seconds behind American Hanna Green (1:58.39 seconds), picking up seven points, doubling her total for sixth place in the Diamond Rankings.

Uganda's Winnie Nanyondo was third in 1:58.83 seconds.

Levy's fourth place finish in the 110m hurdles in a season's best 13.22 seconds (0.8m/s) was good for five points as he finished in sixth overall with 16 points and booked his spot in the final.

American Daniel Roberts won in 13.08 seconds, beating Spain's Orlando Ortega (13.14 seconds) and USA's Freddie Crittenden (13.17 seconds).

Michael O'Hara did not finish the B final of the 110m hurdles as he fell during the race.

McPherson, who had already booked her spot in the 400m final, won the event on the Diamond League circuit for the fist time this season, running 51.11 seconds, followed across the line by two Americans – Kendall Ellis (51.21 seconds) and Shakima Wimbley (51.50 seconds).

The eight points earned saw McPherson finish joint top in the rankings with Bahrain's' Salwa Eid Naser, both on 32 points.

Shanieka Ricketts was fourth in a competitive women's triple jump with a best of 14.71m (1.0m/s), while Kimberly Williams was sixth with 14.45m (1.2m/s).

Venezuela's world leader and favourite Yulimar Rojas won with 15.05m (-0.7m/s) ahead of Cuba's Liadagmis Povea (14.75m (0.4m/s) with USA's Keturah Orji third in 14.72m (1.7m/s).