Three from four for She's A Maneater in None Such

She's A Maneater was never expected to exert too much energy to capture the None Such Sprint Trophy, and as predicted, she did so with consummate ease at Caymanas Park yesterday.

The impressive Wayne DaCosta-conditioned five-year-old mare ( Natural Selection – Ahwhofah) comfortably brushed aside her five rivals in the three-year-old and upwards Graded Stakes affair over six furlongs (1,200 metres).

The final time was 1:11.0 with the margin of victory being three-and-three-quarter lengths. The splits were 23.0 and 45.1 seconds. When winning this same trophy last year, She's A Maneater registered a time of 1:10.4, coming from off the pace.

She's A Maneater came away well from the number three position with main rivals Another Bullet (Anthony Thomas) and Money Magnet (Christopher Mamdeen) bunched together.

As they left the five-furlong point and headed towards the half-mile, the Ian Kong-owned She's A Maneater was sent on her way by Omar Walker and from there it was a mere formality in the home stretch.

Another Bullet and Money Magnet stayed on for the minor placings with Uncle Frank (Javaniel Patterson up) closing to complete the frame.

Former champion jockey Anthony Thomas and Aaron Chatrie led all riders with two wins each.

Racing continues next Wednesday with a 10-race programme on offer.