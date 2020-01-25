Three new events added to STETHS Invitational

SANTA CRUZ, St Elizabeth — Today's 38th renewal of the St Elizabeth Technical Invitational track and field meet to be held at STETHS Sports Complex in Santa Cruz, St Elizabeth, will see the introduction of three new events for the lower age groups — the 400m for Class Four girls, and Class Four boys' 800m and 1,500m.

The meet, which is a qualifier for the Inter-secondary Schools Sports Association (ISSA) High Schools Championships, is set to start at 9:00 am with the 400m hurdles and has attracted 1,450 athletes from 50 schools, including 'Champs' winners Kingston College and Edwin Allen High.

Meet Director Reynaldo Walcott told the Jamaica Observer yesterday the addition of the new events was to make sure the younger athletes get the opportunity to compete with their own age group.

“We intend to align with the regional championship we participate in as far as the boys' competition is concerned and for girls, the 400m is an avenue or a bridge for Class Four, the girls who ran the 400m or longer at primary school and then end up at high school and cannot compete until one to two years after unless they change events by which they might also have a change in interest and we ultimately lose them,” Walcott said.

“Secondly, it is unfair to ask these girls to run with Class Three girls just to be able to compete. Additionally, stricter registration procedure by ISSA makes it more difficult or impossible to enter a Class Four girl in a Class Three race,” he added.

Edwin Allen, St Jago, Rusea's High, Petersfield High, and Manchester High are the top girls' schools entered, while hosts STETHS, Calabar High, Kingston College, Jamaica College and Petersfield High are among the boys.

Twenty-four records were broken and eight more, including all six 800m marks, were established last year. They included Petersfield High's Shaquena Foote who lowered two marks, the girls' 400m hurdles Open record with a 59.58 seconds, before returning a few hours later to clock two minutes 10.43 seconds to win the Class One 800m.

— Paul Reid